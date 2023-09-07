“Ambassador is a much more prestigious title than a simple testimonial. I am very proud to be Ambassador for Danacol and I am even more proud to have the possibility of ‘saving’ human lives because ultimately, pushing people to do prevention they save many people from the possibility of a heart attack which is one of the leading causes of death, especially in men over a certain age”. Thus, with a joke, the artist Elio comments on his role, on the sidelines of the press conference to present the new ‘Stay Alive’ campaign, launched by Danacol di Danone in collaboration with the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Hospital Foundation, to raise awareness population on cardiovascular prevention to discover the 7 risks of disease, through a health journey.

“I confess – recalls Elio – that in the past I have led a lifestyle that led me to a heart attack. For a long time now, I have been leading an impeccable lifestyle. The only obstacle was a few months ago – he underlines , tearing up a smile – when to create the new Danacol commercial I did like the great Hollywood actors: to get into the character of the potential heart attack, I voluntarily increased by many kilos”.