Shortly after the daughter of a star drowned in the pool of a Moscow fitness club “The meeting place cannot be changed” by Vladimir Konkin SofiaIn the same way, the actor of the Youth Theater Rinat Kafiyatullin died.

As reported “Moscow Speaks”, 26-year-old actor suddenly became ill, he, being in the water, lost consciousness.

It is noted that the employees of the fitness club on Angarskaya Street tried to help Kafiyatullin before the arrival of the doctors, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Photo from Rinat Kafiyatullin’s Instagram page.



