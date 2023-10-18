The most consolidated popular race in Cartagena, the Cross de la Artillería, turns twenty years old on November 19. The test organized by the 73rd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment already has two thousand confirmed participants when there is still a month left until registration closes, political and military figures detailed this Wednesday at the presentation event. Last year there were more than three thousand five hundred people.

The race has a fun and competitive nature, as it is open to the public with four routes of different demands: there are distances of 400 meters for children from 0 to 9 years old; in addition to the classic Cross Urbano and the Carrera del Faro, of 6 and 14 kilometers, respectively. The organization highlighted the beauty of the route, which runs through the streets of the historic center, the Military Arsenal, the Navantia shipyard and reaches the Christmas Lighthouse with views of the Mediterranean Sea.

No route is modified, except for a fork at the Puertas de Madrid where the participants of the Urban Cross and the Lighthouse Race will be separated. Both will leave at the same time from Paseo de Alfonso XII, starting at 11:30 am, the start and finish area also for the little ones. The start for the latter is scheduled at 10:30 am.

The first Artillery Cross was on November 17, 2002. On the occasion of this twentieth edition, the organization will give medals to all runners and a t-shirt with a special design with the purchase of the number. It can be collected from November 13 to 17 at the Corte Inglés (Alameda de San Antón, 52); the 18th in the Military Government (General Ordóñez, 0); and on the 19th, the same day of the test, on the Port esplanade. In Héroes de Cavite, sponsors, sports clubs, masseuses and even a cloakroom will have their space.

Deadline until November 10



Along the route, runners will find three refreshment points and nearly two hundred people deployed, including volunteers (from Astus, Red Cross and UCAM), military personnel and health workers with specialized equipment and vehicles. The registration period is open until November 10 at the Artillery Cross website. The numbers cost 7, 8, 18 and 20 euros for the Quarter Mile, Mile, Cross Urbano and Carrera del Faro, respectively, and includes the delivery of the official t-shirt.