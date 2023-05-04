Privates, sergeants, warrant officers and officers of the guards artillery brigade of the Western Military District were awarded the badges “Guards” for the highest valor on the front line. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation shared footage from the moment of the commemorative presentation of awards on Thursday, May 4.

For heroism, bravery, resilience and courage shown in the zone of the special operation, one of the artillery brigades received the honorary name “Guards”. Most of the brigade already has state awards, a third has been awarded the Order of Courage.

“I am proud of my servicemen, for such a high assessment given to my brigade by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. We will continue to continue to fulfill our military duty with dignity, ”said the commander of the artillery brigade with the call sign Kazan.

During the year, the military unit destroyed more than 800 pieces of enemy equipment. The commanders of artillery units are trying, first of all, to save the lives of the fighters. And they perform heroic deeds, destroying the enemy during a dense mortar attack or rescuing their comrades when equipment is on fire.

“The most important thing is that the soldier does not understand that he is performing a heroic deed. He has it in his heart to save a comrade. As they said: die yourself, but save a comrade! Kazan shared.

Artillerymen work smoothly and accurately. There are many tasks, but the main thing, as they themselves say, is motivation and the mood to win. Immediately after the presentation, the servicemen returned to their positions to further carry out their tasks.

“I feel proud that I came in handy, it was not in vain that I was called up, that, thanks to my efforts and all the calculation, we are achieving our goal, and I hope we will win soon,” shared the senior gunner of the Hyacinth-B gun with the call sign Rybak.

Earlier, on April 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin conferred the honorary name “Guards” to the 200th separate motorized rifle Pechenga brigade. On the same day, the 16th Army Aviation Brigade was awarded the honorary title of “Guards”.

Prior to that, on March 31, Putin signed a decree on awarding the second mixed aviation regiment of the Order of Suvorov with the honorary title “Guards”. Received the same title 236th Artillery Brigade.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.