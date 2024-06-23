The Uruguayan and Panamanian soccer teams face off at the Hard Rock Stadium during the first day of the group stage of the Copa América. The match will mark the debut of the Charrúas in the continental tournament, who can only settle for victory to command their league from the beginning.
Group C offers us several interesting unknowns, although Uruguay should be superior to the United States, Bolivia and Panama. Anything other than maintaining their undefeated status will be a real problem for the South Americans, who make their debut against the weakest opponent. What does the AI say about the prediction for this match?
According to Opta, and as expected, the team led by “Loco” Bielsa has a 67.5% chance of winning the match, while the Panamanians only have 15%. The tie has a little more chance according to this same medium, 17.4% is the exact percentage.
Remember that the game will be played on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at 9:00 PM EDT at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Marcelo Bielsa’s men will try to continue with the logic and win the match comfortably.
