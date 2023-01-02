CDMX.- In the middle of 2023 we are in the stage with the most developed technology in humanity and the proof of this is that all of us need only a device with Android or IOS to carry out work that only professionals did 20 years ago.

This time, DEBATE brings you a application with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to turn your photos into babies, that is, you can make anyone look like a newborn person. Do you like the idea?

If you reached this point, it is obvious that you are interested in knowing how to easily and quickly edit a photograph so that your protagonist immediately has a ‘baby face’so you can have moments of fun, know what a newborn looked like or even have an idea of ​​the image that your children could have.

To do this, you just have to take your smartphone or tablet with Android, go to Google Play and search for the app ‘BabyGenerator Guess baby face’. When you download and install it you will find friendly options that will let you import images from your gallery.

The details of the application indicate that it is designed to know what your future babies will be like through the analysis that the AI ​​does of the facial features. You dare?

“Do you want to know what your future baby will be like? Our application uses recent technology from Artificial intelligence to analyze facial features and make a prediction about the face of your future baby. Nature is very diverse, even brothers have different faces. This app does not use any technique.”

We recommend you read:

This app developed by ‘DBAI’ has an APK file that is only 4.8 MB in size, an overall rating of 4.5 stars, and more than 75 thousand reviews on how it works.