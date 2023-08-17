A decade ago, when the artist, researcher and philosopher Inés Molina Navea (Valparaíso, Chile, 1982) began her doctorate in philosophy on Mapuche women exhibited during the 19th century in the Paris Acclimatization Garden, the discovery of a curious photographic triptych. The image was in the Quai Branly Museum in Paris. Among the boxes labeled with the different names of the colonizing countries, it was the one corresponding to Chile that kept the curious discovery. In the first image of the triptych, two black women pose in front, in the second from behind, in the third there were three that were represented under the theme of The Three Graces.

The image turned the researcher’s thesis upside down. How was it possible that 19th century anthropology, on a par with science in its methodology, defended itself by reproducing iconic images from the history of art? Molina Navea wondered. Thus, the author spent seven years trying to understand that photograph and once she finished her thesis, she gave shape to the series of images that make up her first and exquisite photobook: Minimal exercises for a winter garden, Nº8 (Possible Editions). Last July, the publication received an honorable mention as author’s book in the Meetings of Arles 2023after having been a finalist in the second edition of the Eloi Jimeno award during the month of June.

The triptych was the work of the French photographer Pierre Petit, and was made during the ethnographic exhibitions of October 12, 1888, which took place in the Acclimatization Garden in Paris. From 1867 to 1931 —with the only interruption of the First World War— the so-called human zoos, or exhibits that showed human beings, whose characteristics were considered wild, primitive or different, were common. “The photographer would have his models pose following the rules of nineteenth-century anthropology, which sought to make visible his object of study: the Wild. Everything was prepared in these images to turn them into scientific documents: the three women pose nude, arms at their sides and stare into the lens; everything, except for one detail: the background”, writes the author in one of the texts included in the publication.

“All that savage production was done, in most cases, with people who lived in the city. They were French citizens, but of the black race.

“One of the things that I tried to show in the doctorate is that these types of photographs that showed savages or primitives, for the most part, were made in Europe. In the same way, the triptych, in particular, was not made in a jungle, or in a town, but was made in Paris”, Molina Navea points out during a videoconference. “The palm trees that appear in the background demonstrated it. They belonged to the Acclimatization Garden. So, all that savage production was done, in most cases, with people who lived in the city. They were French citizens, but of the black race. A document is preserved that reflects the problems that anthropology faced when it began to make this type of image. One of the quotes from an anthropologist explains it this way: “The problem is that when we strip them naked, they are just naked men and women. They are not wild.” Hence, the artist’s thesis highlights the importance of the decoration, of a painted landscape, or in the case of the triptych of the palm trees, when it comes to labeling the subjects.

Image belonging to the book ‘Ejercicios mínimos para un jardín de invierno, Nº8’, published by Ediciones Posibles. INES MOLINA NAVEA

Throughout her research, the author searched for images of the Graces in art history. “Even when artists like Picasso or Man Ray depict them, they still imitate the Greek canon, that is, a blonde, white female figure. I found an androgynous Gracias in Lucas Seguy’s 2019 video, but, with the features of a black woman, nothing more than Petit’s photograph ”, she assures. “It is likely that the image is the first representation of the Carites in a photograph. But most importantly: it is the first image, and perhaps the only one, in which the three Graces appear through the features of three black women”.

“It is the painted backgrounds and the palm trees that are important. What really makes the savage appear in the photograph”

Thus, once her thesis is finished, the artist will begin to manipulate the triptych through different techniques that include photoengraving, analog and digital photography, photocopying, and other experimental techniques in order to question the perception of the image. “Her intention was to show that the savage is not the misinterpretation of an ethnic group, but that it always has to do with the image. With the landscape and the background in this case. What the figures do is simply give body to a character. It is the painted backgrounds and the palm trees that are important. What really makes the savage appear in the photograph. At the same time, the author will make use of the most characteristic representations of the three Graces in the history of art, such as those by Botticelli, Raphael and Raimondi, to shape a series of collages. These are rough compositions, which refer to an impossible situation in the same space. As is the case with Petit’s photos, where the history of art meets the anthropology of the 19th century, colonial history and the history of racism, narratives that are normally separated.

Image belonging to the book ‘Ejercicios mínimos para un jardín de invierno, Nº8’, published by Ediciones Posibles. INES MOLINA NAVEA

Granted by the Foto Torroella Association, the author had the collaboration of the editors of Possible Editions, Alex Llovet and Josep Maria de Llobet, when carrying out the sequencing of the images. As well as the design by Juanjo Justicia, from the underbau studio. Page by page, through different versions that are repeated, the materiality of the image will influence the perception of the image. Apart from Petit’s photographs, others belonging to the collection of the Nicephore Niepce Museum. Ethnographic images that hide the body to make the representation more evident. A deconstruction and reinterpretation of the image that alludes to the different readings contained in the photographic medium and to photography as a window into an enigma. “Really, after seven years of study, I still don’t understand this photograph,” says Molina Navea.

Anyone could be a savage under the right circumstances and with the right disguises, the author warns us. The artificial construction of the savage would therefore seem to have more to do with the history of art than with the subjects in question. In the same way and in a more transversal way, Molina Navea emphasizes how it is still difficult for her to imagine that those portrayed, being black, could have been European. “Movements between Africa and Europe are extremely old. They have existed since the early 1400s, so it is illusory to believe that in the 19th century what researchers refer to by others existed. That European societies had been transformed leaving African ones intact”, the author points out. Even today, on occasions, “there is a tendency to unify an extremely diverse crowd of men and women, who lived on different continents, spoke different languages, had different cultures, just as was done in the past with the representation of the Savage”.

‘Minimum exercises for a winter garden, No. 8’. Ines Molina Navea. Possible Editions. 48 pages. 30 euros.

