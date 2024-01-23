The Libertarian Government Javier Milei has lightened the so-called 'omnibus law', its star project, with a notable reduction in the number of articles that it repeals, modifies or adds and the limitation of the public emergency period until December 31, 2025, to seek approval in Congress.

The revised bill on Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines, to which EFE has had access, includes 525 articles compared to the 664 initially proposed.

Many of them have been reformed to achieve sufficient support in the Argentine lower house, where La Libertad Avanza, the right-wing force led by Milei, is a minority.

The multiple emergency under which the reforms proposed by the Executive are protected would only be declared until December 31, 2024although it could be extended for another year (until the end of 2025), which would mean a maximum of two years compared to the four that were initially contemplated.

Protests against the government of Javier Milei in Argentina.

However, the new 'omnibus law' continues to be an effective framework so that, if approved, the Executive Branch can assume functions of the Legislative Branch.

The other set of measures proposed by Milei in December, the decree of necessity and urgency (DNU), is no longer explicitly mentioned in the text of the 'omnibus law', which in its original version included its ratification.

In the section related to the privatization of public companies, The Executive eliminated the majority state oil company YPF, 51% controlled by the Argentine State after the expropriation of the Spanish company Repsol in 2012 and which is listed on Wall Street.

The new project would also change the retirement formulas in the South American country.

Argentines over 65 years of age or those who can prove 30 years of service would receive a “monthly, mobile, lifetime and non-attachable allowance.”

Javier Milei, president of Argentina, at the Davos Forum.

According to the rule, the new retirement benefit formula would come into force in April of this year and would be updated monthly based on the monthly inflation data inferred from the National Consumer Price Index disseminated by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC).

The reform of the 'omnibus law' also eliminates the so-called lifetime 'privilege pensions' for former presidents and former vice presidents of Argentina.

This rule would only affect the representatives after the approval of the rule..

Another of the most controversial chapters of the original block was the one related to security, where it was proposed that any meeting of more than three people called on an “intentional and temporary” basis be considered a “demonstration.”

Now, the minimum would be raised to congregations of more than thirty people, to which the provisions of the strict security protocol introduced by the Government in December would apply.

In the cultural section, those affected have radically opposed the 'omnibus law', andThe Government would not reverse the closure of public institutions such as the National Theater Institute or the National Fund for the Arts.

The Executive now raises the possibility of creating new institutions that assume the roles of the organizations that become extinct.

In any case, the new text will have to be studied in depth by all political forces with parliamentary representation in Argentina.

In recent weeks, legislators have been able to question members of the Executive about the first version of the 'omnibus law' during a long session in which members of civil society also participated.

The libertarians, a minority in the lower house, where they have only 38 deputies, need to achieve 97 yeses to achieve the necessary 'quorum' to allow them to begin processing the package of measures in Congress.

People make purchases in a warehouse in Buenos Aires (Argentina). Photo: EFE / Enrique García Medina

Although Milei and his collaborators hoped to complete this process in record time, Last Friday, the president agreed to extend the sessions in Parliament until February 15.

Until then, the political tribulations will be added to the judicial decisions – which have already suspended part of the deregulations included in the DNU – and the opposition in the streets, where the Government will face an important test this Wednesday, when the half a day of general strike and demonstrations in front of Congress called by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the main trade union center in the country, and supported by political parties, social and human rights organizations, among others.

