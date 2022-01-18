The Artful Escape will come up soon too PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, as announced today by Annapurna Interactive with a lot of presentation trailer and release date for the new versions of the excellent 2D “musical” action adventure.

The game had already appeared in the rating boards in recent days, which had predicted its arrival on other platforms, after the launch on PC and Xbox, but now there is the official confirmation with a lot of release date: the January 25, 2022, or next week, The Artful Escape will also be available on PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

It is a particular one “musical” action adventure by the Beethoven & Dinosaur team, considered one of the best indies of the year 2021, if not one of the best games in general released last year, also nominated for several official awards. So far it has only been available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, launched directly on day one on Xbox Game Pass, but will therefore arrive on January 25 also on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

The Artful Escape tells the bizarre history by Francis Vendetti, musician and son of art, in search of himself just before his first live performance. Having always lived in the shadow of his famous father, Francis must face a strange and fascinating journey of training and discovery in order to achieve full awareness and safety of his own means as a musician. To find out more, we refer you to the review of The Artful Escape.