The most complete Amazon art collection will spend a season in Madrid at the hands of ‘Contemporary Amazon. Hochschild Correa Collection – Peru ‘an exhibition curated by Christian Bendayán and Luis Pérez Oramas that can be seen at the Lázaro Galdiano Museum … until April 6.

Since its inception, the Hochschild Correa art collection has given special attention to Peruvian Amazon art, achieving a significant selection of pieces of various visual formats and disciplines. For this exhibition, rarely seen in the international artistic scene, they have been selected More than 80 works by 30 artists of the Peruvian Amazon, combining origins and epochs, without segregating the indigenous production of urban, in order to reveal this fascinating and little known world, where nature, creativity and tradition are intertwined singularly.

The Amazon river is born in Peru and gives its name to the most biodiverse region of the planet, populated by cosmocentric societies that live with natural and spiritual beings. In terms of its geocultural significance for the country, the Amazon occupies more than two thirds of the Peruvian territory and has fifty -a different ethnic groups, which makes the Peru the third nation of Latin America with the greatest indigenous population. In recent years, Amazon art has been transforming and testifying to the multiple universes that live in the Amazon, as well as historical and mythological narratives that account for the origins and socio -political events that occurred in this territory.

«A relevant approach to the works included in this sample must imply the awareness that the conception of the world shared Guardian spirits and gods that inhabit forests and rivers, ”explains Commissioner Christian Bendayán. «In that sense, Amazon art contributes to the international artistic scene An eco-cosmological perspective That allows us to confront the future, regenerating our relations with local nature and cultures that still fight for the conservation of their ancestral knowledge.

To address this complex context, the sample presents a transverse route through different generations and for the first time emphasizes the fact that contemporary Amazon art has a history. In that sense, the Hochschild Correa collection is a pioneer and, after a work of more than a decade, has managed to shape the broader private collection of contemporary art of the Peruvian Amazon.

Several works of the exhibition

ABC



The Hochschild Correa is a collection of art -based art in Lima, Peru, whose objects and works They cover a temporary arc from the pre-colombino period until todaywith special emphasis on Peruvian and Latin American modern and contemporary art, as well as a significant set of contemporary work conducted by artists from the Peruvian Amazon region.

Currently, it is one of the most relevant art collections in Peru, and since its inception (in the public sphere) in 2012 it has been growing to gather more than 3,000 objects and include about 600 Peruvian and international artists. The collection is to become an art collection that contributes to the growth and development of creative and cultural activity in Peru, disseminating in the world the art and culture of this country, and bringing artistic manifestations to new audiences.

The exhibition ‘Contemporary Amazon. Hochschild Correa – Peru ‘collection can be visited from Tuesday to Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with entries to 12 euros for adults and 8 for children.