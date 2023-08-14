If you’re in Washington Square Park one of these fine days, you might see Felix Morelo, crouched on the sidewalk, drawing.

However, you are more likely to see your art. Look down and you could be standing inside a “good luck circle” drawn in pastel pink, blue or yellow. Or perhaps a “circle of bad luck”. Or in many circles of bad luck.

His work, at the center of New York’s crosswalks, challenges residents to tempt fate, stepping on bad luck, or taking a moment to enjoy their good fortune.

“It’s like a joke,” Morelo, 51, explained. “And it’s also a social experiment.”

The artist likes to play with people, placing the circles in high-traffic areas or at the entrance of subway stations. Some days, he fills an entire stretch of sidewalk with circles of bad luck, leaving only a small trail between them.

His art is mischievous without malice. It’s like reiki on the sidewalk, pressing the energy points of the City to see how people react.

Lots of people walk over their circles in exasperation. Some destroy the work, by pouring water or erasing it to heels.

Miryam Tesfaegzi, a real estate agent, broke a circle of bad luck, despite rushing to meet a potential client. “I’m not going to risk it,” she said with a laugh. (She and her business partner won the contract, she later wrote in an email. Coincidence?)

Morelo, who He grew up in Colombia and lives in Queens, he has more than a decade of making art on the streets in New York. But during the coronavirus pandemic, he saw an opportunity to develop his brand of interactive art at a time when public spaces in the City felt especially charged.

Morelo’s circles — of good luck and bad luck — may resemble the 2-meter distancing stickers that characterized the height of the pandemic lockdowns.

Yet those were marks of separation. These are more about connection, stepping stones in a City coming together again.

It seeks to obtain intimacy and invites people to be more free. A space to dance. A space to sing. Even a space to scream.

“It’s like a challenge,” he said. “We want to do it, but we are afraid of being embarrassed in public. But the thing is, there’s a big payoff afterward. It’s like an escape.”

As the sun began to set, Morelo made one last good luck circle, the last on a path.

“I need some of that,” Alex Torres, 28, told a friend. He had moved to New York and had just lost a job opportunity. He closed his eyes, lifting his chin. His feet didn’t quite fit inside the circle, but he brought them closer together. “I need a little good luck right now,” Torres said, his voice low. “Actually, very lucky.”

By: AMELIA NIERENBERG

The New York Times