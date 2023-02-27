Today a new Pokémon Presents has been held, in which interesting revelations have been made. This is both for players who take things casually and also for those who are competitive. Speaking of the latter, more details have been given about the World Cups, which will take place in Yokohama, Japan.

The one that has attracted the most attention is of course the official revelation of the logo, which once again carries Pikachu, but with some companions from the Paldea region. Here you can check it.

That means, that Sword and Shield has been put aside to move on to the new mainline video games. Also the battles of games like Pokkén Tournament came to an end last year. So now everything is focused on stellar deliveries, TCG, Pokémon GO and also Unite.

Via: Pokémon Presents