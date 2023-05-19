We can divide our obtuse triangle from the last few weeks into a minimum of 7 acute triangles, taking an interior point of that as the common vertex of 5 of these, which form a pentagon (can you draw it?). As the pentagon is the smallest polygon whose central angles can all be acute, the division is not possible in less than 7 acute angles.

Regarding the formation of 4 equilateral triangles with 6 matches, in this type of problem it is usually requested that the matches be used in their entire length; but since in this case it has not been requested (and precisely we have been talking about not imposing more conditions on ourselves than those specified in the statement), to the classical tetrahedral solution we can add that of the figure, in which the sides of the triangles are not matchsticks whole but half matches. And since it is not required that the triangles be 4 and only 4, the solution proposed by Bretos Bursó is also acceptable: “If we form two equilateral triangles and superimpose them inverted, forming a Star of David, we obtain a figure with 6 equilateral triangles” .

And as for the pentachoron, the four-dimensional analogue of the tetrahedron, it has 5 vertices, 10 edges, 10 triangular faces and 5 tetrahedral cells.

The hypercube, tesseract or octachoron, although it is more complex than the pentachoron, is better known and easier to visualize (it is a saying), largely due to the Corpus Hypercubus by Dalí, and anyone who has seen the painting knows that it has 8 cubic cells (in addition to 16 vertices, 32 edges and 24 square faces). In the figure we see a typical two-dimensional representation in perspective of a three-dimensional projection of a hypercube, in which it is relatively easy to count the vertices, edges and faces. The 8 cubic cells are represented by the large cube, the small cube and the 6 truncated pyramids whose major bases are the faces of the first and whose minor bases are the faces of the second.

Playing poker with the Archbishop of Canterbury

The title of this article is that of an amazing recently published book: The art of statisticsby David SpiegelhalterCaptain Swing, 2023). Surprising from the very title, since statistics is a branch of mathematics, a formal science… Can it also be considered an art?

The famous economist John Maynard Keynes was very given to thought experiments, and the best known of his is probably that of the beauty contest (a magazine announces a beauty contest in which readers have to choose, among the women whose photograph appears on its pages, to the six most beautiful; but the winners will not be the women with the most votes, but the readers who have the most predictions after counting the votes).

Not as well known, but no less interesting, is the episcopal poker game: imagine that you are playing with the Archbishop of Canterbury and that in the first round he wins with a royal flush. Would you think he has cheated? The probability of drawing a royal flush is very low (can you calculate it?); but, on the other hand, it is unlikely that the monsignor would risk his prestige by pulling cards out of his cassock.

This type of reflection, in which subjective elements and previous knowledge intervene when estimating how probable an event is, led the mathematician and Presbyterian minister Thomas Bayes, in the 18th century, to reconsider the calculation of probabilities in such a novel way as fertile. Spiegelhalter’s book is, among other things, a stimulating introduction to Bayesian statistics. Of which we will have to continue talking in other installments, since there is only space/time left for the rigorous problem in relation to the matter addressed:

Assuming that 1% of women have breast cancer and that mammograms to detect it are 90% correct (in the sense that 90% of women with cancer and 90% of women without cancer correctly diagnosed), what is the probability that a woman whose mammogram is positive actually has cancer?

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.