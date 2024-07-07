Every time there are elections in a European country, the ombudsman receives a complaint similar to the one sent by reader Alberto Leyenda last Sunday: “I cannot understand how it is possible that at this time (11:30 p.m.) there is a very analytical report on the French elections and, up to the tenth paragraph, there is not a single piece of data on the results.” The counting of votes in France had not yet finished and the information included estimates from various polling firms. There were no official figures until seven o’clock on Monday morning, when the report was updated. But there is another underlying issue in the reader’s question: why is it reported who won without official data?

In French elections, explains Marc Bassets, a Paris correspondent, polling firms publish estimates at eight in the evening, when the polls close. The calculations are based on projections from surveys they carry out in hundreds of key polling stations, the results of which have been studied for several years, and which accurately reflect what will happen in that constituency. “It is not accurate to the tenth, but since I have been here, for seven years, they have always been right,” says this correspondent. “They are reliable and there is a consensus in accepting them as valid, to the point that French politicians react to these data already, without waiting for the official results to accept defeat.”

When Emmanuel Macron announced the call for early elections, he recalls, he did so shortly after the polling stations closed for the European elections on June 9, hours before there were official results. He also explains that no French media is following the trickle of data from the vote count – as happens in Spain – because the electoral system means that they have no value until the end, since to obtain a seat the candidate must have an absolute majority in his constituency. Only The World, which is published in the afternoon, comes out the next day with results, while newspapers such as The Figaro either Liberation They use estimates to report who won the election.

This is likely to be repeated at the end of the second round of voting in the French general election. The same thing happened on Thursday, when polling stations in the United Kingdom closed after the election that returned the Labour Party to power after 14 years. There were no definitive results until Friday morning. In the municipal elections in May, the counting was even slower: the British voted on a Friday and the results did not arrive until Sunday.

Rafa de Miguel, EL PAÍS correspondent in London, explains that this is because the counting of votes is different and takes longer. In Spain, once the polling stations have closed, each polling station counts the ballots and transmits the results to a data centre. In the United Kingdom, the ballot boxes are transported to different counting centres and it is there that the votes are counted, which lengthens the procedure.

Furthermore, De Miguel adds, the electoral system also complicates the counting of votes, because it is essential to first determine who is entitled to a seat in each constituency, very similar to what happens in France. As it is a majoritarian system, whoever wins the elections in each territory takes the representative and the rest of the parties get nothing. Therefore, if the result is very close, it is recounted. This is the case in each constituency. “And there are 650 seats to be distributed,” recalls the correspondent.

An exit poll was also published in the British Isles at ten o’clock at night (eleven o’clock in mainland Spain) just after the polling stations closed, which already indicated the historic majority of Labour, which was later confirmed. In the last five elections, the poll published by the BBC, ITV and Sky has had a margin of error of 1.5-7.5 seats, as reported by De Miguel last Thursday in the pre-election information.

“These estimates are good for giving percentages,” explains this correspondent. When you have to write an urgent text without official data, you have to take so many precautions that it becomes an art: “It is a complex chronicle in which you cannot go further, nor give results, although you can explain what the elections have yielded and what the expectations are and you continually have to add the phrase: ‘Everything indicates that…’”.

Rafa de Miguel highlights another aspect of British democratic culture: there is no impatience for knowing the results. “They are so used to voting and it is such an old democracy that everyone assumes that when they are ready, they will be announced,” he says.

“Young democracies generally count quickly, because they try to display transparency,” says Kiko Llaneras, editor-in-chief of the Visual Narratives, Infographics and Data section and an expert in the analysis of surveys. This is the case in Spain, where in recent years, the final results of elections have been announced before midnight, a few hours after the polls close at eight in the evening. Llaneras cites other examples, such as Mexico and Colombia. On the other hand, he adds, polls (which are not at the exit polls, but rather carried out during the week) are not as accurate as in the United Kingdom or France and, as the final data also arrives early, Spaniards are very well trained to distrust these polls. Hence the doubts of readers when they read chronicles from other countries.

To allay these misgivings, Marc Bassets is committed to clarifying the accuracy of the exit polls in the election report he will write this Sunday: “It is necessary to clarify that these estimates often coincide with the final results,” he says. The role of a correspondent is precisely to explain to the reader the context of each news item in the country he covers. It is vital to make it clear why readers can trust the data offered to them.

To contact the defender you can write an email to [email protected] or send an audio of up to one minute in length via WhatsApp to the number +34 649 362 138 (this phone does not answer calls).