The recovery of the world that awaits us around the corner after the pandemic is directed without remission towards the metaphor of the plenipotentiary hive: a way of life in which each individual will have at their disposal a specific purpose or a purpose of clear meaning to guide the development of their intelligence and freedoms. But this will happen as long as their mentality is connected to the technology that is going to be in charge of generating the forecast of their future behavior to relieve the market. One important caveat to keep in mind.

This hive, which operates outside the states and their institutions, with each passing day would come closer to bringing together de facto absolute power, both to agree social peace and to scotomize (term used in psychoanalysis to describe the mechanism of unconscious blindness) of the consciousness of its members where the exit doors to the way of life it prescribes are found.

The globalized hive strategy is sharply revealed by Shoshana Zuboff (associate professor at the Berkman Center for Internet and Society at Harvard Law School) from an internal Facebook memo leaked in 2018: The solution to the conundrum of economics does not lie in what Clayton Christensen has taught us in his theory of innovation. That is, the secret does not respond to the imperative of manufacturing the best design that the different factions of a society need, but the key is that the merchandise or service that is baptized as innovative is used in the shortest possible time for everything the world, in the literal sense of the word.

Consequently, what matters in the exchange value balance is the exponential growth that the product will accumulate within the consumer sector in which it will be deployed. The rest of the aspects and details are indifferent or impotent as first causes that explain the contagion phenomenon or the success in adoption. This doctrine, contrary to what training programs on digital transformation usually code as cundisputed knowledge, presents without distractions or embellishments realpolitik of the digital production of contemporary capitalism.

What future will the user experience have in this model of radicalized pragmatism? The answer from the industry is crystal clear: we must start by concentrating efforts on articulating a synthetic link between design teams and IT systems to obtain data and automatic conclusions with which to reduce the risks of each investment bet and of the more prosaic modification.

The next evolutionary step stems from a reduction in creative intuition and, on the other hand, from strengthening the estimation based on simple and discontinuous regression models with which to apply a dynamic algorithm, equipped with an AI that is capable of anticipating the resulting wishes. more profitable, setting correct thresholds of measurement and establishing multiple variables to control the theory of social indeterminism.

To better understand it, the point is that to implement a new design in a product with the goal of making it more pleasant, the method will no longer provide a unique response to the needs of groups of users categorized with fixed values ​​(age objectives associated with levels income, studies or interests), but the solution will emerge from an accelerated information system with which to identify high priority or higher value customers that will be estimated by the impact and intensive use they make of the product itself in time real, being able to assign automatic changes sent to the possible dissatisfied users that are part of these priority groups. As a rule of thumb, predictive systems will demand the elements of change from experienced design teams and not the other way around. The probabilities of the highest net worth will be those that will be pre-produced to respond immediately to situations that slow down attrition or improve loyalty, and will always have a pre-assigned return-to-business ratio. Randomness and improvisation will cease to exist.

In the McKinsey report, Prediction: The Future of CX Designing. Great customer experiences is getting easier with the rise of predictive analytics, the recipe is mimicked under a simple slogan: stop conceiving the user experience as the heart of marketing practice, and move it to graft it into the soul of technology. Among their recommendations they warn of the danger of settling for setting a few indicators to assess and anticipate how the experience will be valued. The new paradigm would include the creation of a robust system with an outstanding number of indicators that, in addition, would constantly vary within the life of the algorithm, achieving access to all effective scenarios within a multiverse logic.

It would only be part of a hypothesis to argue that this totalizing trend will end up rescinating the infinite diversity of forms of expression and that it will make democratic virtues such as tolerance of frustration, being curious about the divergence of criteria, and enjoying the game of dialogue dispensable. to be willing to change a position or belief about something. If each individual in the population gets what they want on the basis of their ability to consume and the corresponding lack or dislike becomes the exceptional, it would be reasonable to expect that dissatisfaction would not be easily borne in any area of ​​life. Society would become irrevocably capricious and insatiable, with no retaining walls if any are still standing.

There is ample evidence in nature that the most effective way to minimize threats and facilitate the long-term survival of any type of organism is to repeat what works and discard what does not. Perfecting the art of prediction could exalt repetition, while weakening the notion of difference, as the definitive and correct way of doing things in the experience economy.

Plato, in the Phaedrus, inquiring about who the true lover is, reminds us that false suitors must die. For the case at hand, it would seem that the art of prediction will know how to execute a sentence like that without remorse, erasing any trace of anything that contradicts itself. But the question with which we could get lost is to forget the way in which Plato maintained that it was necessary to distinguish between the true and the false: the former is the one who does not know everything and who recognizes that there is always an unresolved enigma. In other words, the true lover is one who gives what he does not have. In this contradiction lies the democratic dream, where the mistake and dissent of the minority is also part of the daily experience. We will see what awaits us around the corner.

