Intellectuals conveniently omit the political and leftist character of the rise of anti-Semitism in France.| photo: Bigstock

The art of omission is fundamental. Voltaire said that the boring is the one who manifests himself over everything. The great Austrian writer Stefan Zweig cut out two-thirds of everything he wrote. But sometimes omissions have purposes other than artistic ones and translate into neglect, if not worse.

The French newspaper Le Monde recently published an interview with historian Pierre Birnbaum about the book he wrote about the rise of anti-Semitism in the United States. According to Birnbaum, the United States largely escaped European anti-Semitism, with a few exceptions, such as the case of Leo Frank, a young Jewish businessman lynched in Georgia in 1915, and the restriction on entry of Jews into elite northern universities. -American laws imposed in the 1950s.

With the rise of Trumpist populism and the proliferation of far-right groups like the Proud Boys, however, overt anti-Semitism has gained traction, according to the historian, so synagogues now have to be protected in ways that were previously unimaginable.

Comparing the North American situation with that of France, Birnbaum says the following: “In the United States, as in France, racial populist manifestations, with their anti-Semitic prejudices, are on the rise, but in France the consequences of conflicts in the East are on the rise. Middle East spawn several lethal anti-Semitic attacks.”

Is there something missing here? It’s as if someone were trying to talk about anti-Semitism in 1930s Germany without mentioning Nazism or the gulags in the Soviet Union without mentioning communism.

The omission, symptomatic of ideological blindness or misguided elegance, is all the more remarkable because Birnbaum’s son Jean, a journalist for Le Monde, has published eloquent books on the French left’s refusal to recognize the religious element of Islamic terrorism. , among them “A Religious Silence: The Left in the Face of Jihadism” [Um silêncio religioso: a

esquerda diante do jihadismo] and “The Religion of the Weak: What Jihadism Says about Us” [A religião dos fracos: o que o jihadismo diz sobre nós].

Generational discord takes more than one form.

Theodore Dalrymple is a contributing editor for the City Journal, a member Manhattan Institute and author of several books.

© 2022 CityJournal. Published with permission. original in english