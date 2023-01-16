The administration is affiliated with the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Egypt, and is chaired by Dr. Nirvana Fadel, who revealed to Sky News Arabia everything related to that administration, saying:

• I used to work as a lawyer in legal affairs at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, but I did not like this job, and I was feeling very frustrated and tried to commit suicide more than once, especially since I had separated from my husband.

• After I watched a foreign movie, my outlook on life changed and I had great energy, and my desire to adapt that energy to serve people, I went to a psychiatrist, and got diplomas in psychology and how to deal with people and direct them to the right path.

• After that, I wrote the idea of ​​managing the art of living along the lines of the Ministry of Happiness, with the aim of providing assistance to people and spreading positive energy among them to help them produce, and I presented the idea to the Minister, who approved and strongly supported it.

• The administration set out and started offering courses in the art of living for people. The courses are based on three phases. The first is called Know Yourself, the second is defining the path, and the third is the beginning of the path.

• Through courses offered by specialists, we try to introduce the trainees to themselves and study their capabilities well, so that each person knows his strengths and weaknesses and works to arrange his ideas and skills. From here, he moves to the second stage, which is defining the path, where each person knows what he wants specifically and what life he dreams of and strives to reach.

• The administration works to enlighten the way and spread positive energy among entire families, by teaching its members how to deal with each other and encouraging cooperation and solidarity among them, all of which is reflected in achieving a better life for them.

• The courses offered by the administration work on changing the view of the youth and those who participate in society. The person’s subconscious mind is addressed, minds are reprogrammed on positive things, and away from negative things, and how to become influential people in society and that society is not the only one that affects us.

• We are also working on strengthening the idea of ​​developing skills, because that is what creates job opportunities for young people and others, and they become wanted in the labor market, and from here we move to the last stage of training, which is the beginning stage of a path where everything becomes clear to the trainee, and then we work on Giving him instructions for the correct handling of the path he chose, such as instructions for a new job, the beginning of marriage, or others, and we turn the person to rely on himself and not rely on others.

• The administration organized these courses in the governorates of Cairo, Giza, North Sinai, Ismailia, Port Said and Sharqia, and they met with great participation from people.