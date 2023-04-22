‘Natura cinco (painting-food’) (2014). In those windows open to the world that are his framed paintings, Alfonso Albacete resorts to “clear courses, volumes, gradients and nuances” in an effort to imitate reality.

After winning the Chair of Spanish Literature with number one in 1925, the professor and poet lived a happy time in Murcia and -at the same time that he supported cultural activity- he knew how to look at its landscape, its light, its people… and incorporate them to ‘Cántico’, his work in progress at that time

