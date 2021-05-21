The Galician writer Julio Camba is told that he was a vividor in the noblest sense of the expression, the one who enjoys life without complexes. To verify this, he went on to affirm: “Every civilization is nothing more than a desperate struggle not to have to work,” an idleness that he took to the letter whenever he could. That intelligence and irony are related was intuited, until studies from the Universities of Vienna and California confirmed it. Sarcasm is created and interpreted in the area of ​​the brain where intelligence is formed: the parahippocampal gyrus. Paying attention to it colors Camba’s texts, written in the first quarter of the 20th century, in which he exhibited his notion of Epicureanism, that joyous and free well-being, conducted with the knowledge and insight of this journalist who became the highest paid of his time. On Lucullus’s house declares that the great tycoons gave up the best to eat the most expensive. For him, “French cuisine was the literature of food”, and France, a country in which, as the Marchioness of Parabere recalls in her History of gastronomy, “Those who were rich or made a lot of money became gourmets; those who could not be gourmets, gourmets, and those who won sporadically became alive ”. Gastronomy is inseparable from the French way of life, as the philosopher Yves Roucaute reminds us in his essay Eloge du mode de vie à la française (In praise of the French way of life). Also in Spain, the lifestyle is a hallmark of the value system and culture of its people and, together with the diet and the climate, makes our country one of the best for expatriates. The survey of the British multinational bank HSBC, Expat Explorer Survey, places it in third place. Although the few possibilities for professional development leave a bad taste in the mouth of those consulted, they remedy it with the improvement of a diet that progresses substantially for 77%. The relationship between work, life and social relationships constitutes the pillar of a well-being woven together with the attractiveness of an enviable historical heritage and a cultural diversity that is also manifested in an extensive cookbook. This provides one of the highest life expectancies in Europe. According to a Bloomberg ranking – made from variables and data from the WHO and the World Bank – Spain is one of the healthiest nations in the world. And the United States loses positions in relation to the previous index, as a consequence of factors such as obesity, the product of a diet rich in sugar and fat associated with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer.

Julio Camba, to whom they dedicated the colloquium in Vilanova de Arousa Camba way of life (Camba’s Lifestyle), spent two long periods in North America as a correspondent: at the end of World War I and at the end of the 1920s. “What kind of cuisine do you want a town subject to prohibition to have? In a dry country there is no kitchen possible, and this is equivalent to this: only a country totally devoid of culinary sense can accept the dry law ”, he argued. To general amusement, America today produces some of the best wines in the world and has countless great restaurants. However, the topic held by some is to protect, under the excuse of being part of a lifestyle, the nutritional habits that have led to more than a third of the adult population and to about 20% of people between 2 and 19 years to suffer obesity. There remains for posterity the image of a smiling Trump on the presidential plane with packages of fast food. The stamp establishes a conception of a harmful lifestyle and far from the distinctive of those who understand that it can be enjoyed with health.