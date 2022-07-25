On November 9, 2022, the highly anticipated God of War: Ragnarok will be released and, practically at the same time, The Art of God of War: Ragnarok will be published, the official art book of the title that Santa Monica Studio is currently working on. Wonderful news for fans of this series that confirms how prolific this year will be for the franchise.

There has been a lot of talk about the game, probably too much while waiting to test it firsthand, let’s talk about the art book. Meanwhile, will be published and distributed by the Dark Horse Books publishing house and will contain many concept art and several comments released directly by the developers. In short, if you love this franchise you cannot miss it.

Furthermore, in the book you will find hundreds of pages of drawings and many behind the scenes that, otherwise, you will never discover. And that’s not all, because the normal version of the art book will be followed by a deluxe version. This version will have a completely different hard cover from the regular version.

Inside, in addition to the wonderful content that you will find in the normal version, there will be two lithographs that will see Kratos and Atreus as protagonists. These lithographs will be contained within a beautiful hard case that will preserve their quality over the years. Two big releases in November, therefore, for this beloved franchise.