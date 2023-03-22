The Art of Fighting 2023 in Monza on May 20th

The Art of Fighting The gala dedicated to the boxing and to kickboxing with 7 high-level matches. In the highlight, the European bantamweight boxing champion Alessio Lorusso will defend his title against Thomas Essomba. In kickboxing, the Wako-Pro bantamweight world champion Luca Cecchetti will play a 3-round match with no title at stake. His opponent’s name will be announced shortly.

The Art of Fighting, the kickboxing and boxing stars who will enter the ring in Monza

The third edition of The Art of Fighting, galà dedicated to boxing and kickboxing organized by Edoardo Germani and Luca Cecchetti. The excellent television presenter Francesca Agnati will present (she hosts ABS Motori broadcast on Wednesdays at 20.30 on Canale Italia), assisted by the ring announcer Valerio Lamanna, the voice of ring sports in Italy.

“It will be a high-level event – ​​explains Edoardo Germani – and all made in Brianza. Our athletes are from the Brianza area, like the presenter Francesca Agnati, the very modern Monza arena is the symbol of the professionalism present in our area and in fact has nothing to envy to the facilities of other cities. As always, we want to offer the best to our public who rewarded us by filling the PalaMeda for the first two editions of The Art of Fighting. For the third edition, we offer a highly prestigious main event such as the defense of Alessio Lorusso’s European bantamweight title (20 wins, 8 before the limit, 4 losses and 2 draws) against the British of Cameroonian origin Thomas Essomba (11-8-1) over the distance of 12 rounds. In boxing, titles proliferate but that of the European Boxing Union is considered almost more important than a world championship because there are five federations offering world titles while the EBU title is recognized as the only authentic European championship by enthusiasts, by press and by professionals. Some federations have invented continental belts, but nobody takes them seriously. We expect a great show from the Lorusso-Essomba match. Luca Cecchetti will also be back in the ring who often has to fight while waiting to defend the Wako-Pro bantamweight world title. We have not yet finalized the agreement with his opponent and therefore we will announce it in the coming weeks.”

Boxers Momo El Maghraby (5-0), Francesco Paparo (2-0-1), Alessio Spahiu (3-0) and Morgan Moricca (making his professional debut) will also enter the ring at the Monza arena. The names of their opponents will be announced shortly. A match that promises sparks is the one between the light heavyweight Jonathan Kogasso (7-0 with 5 wins before the limit) and the Moldovan Sergiu Sinigur (6-0 with 5 wins by knock out). Jonathan Kogasso was born in Congo, but trains in Voghera with maestro Vincenzo Gigliotti, a professional boxer from 1995 to 2014 who won the Italian super bantamweight title and fought for the European and World Championships. As in the two previous editions, The Art of Fighting will offer high-level shows between one fight and another: at The Art of Fighting 2, for example, breakdance professionals led by Roman Froz performed. All details relating to the shows will be announced shortly. But that’s not all, as Edoardo Germani explains: “Another feature makes The Art of Fighting 3 a unique event: it will be the first carbon neutral combat sport event thanks to the collaboration with the company Behave for the Planet”. Tickets cost 30 euros (grandstand) and 55 euros (parterre) and can be purchased on the Made Ticket.it website.

