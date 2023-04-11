The Art of Fighting, Alessio Lorusso vs Thomas Essomba

On Saturday 20 May, at 8.00 pm, the third edition of The Art of Fightinggala dedicated to boxing and kickboxing organized by Edoardo Germani in collaboration with Mario Loreni’s Promo Boxe Italia and with the patronage of the Municipality of Monza. There are six boxing fights and one kickboxing fight. Tickets cost 30 euros (grandstand) and 55 euros (parterre) and can be purchased on the Made Ticket.it website. The Art of Fighting 3 will be presented by the excellent television presenter Francesca Agnati (she hosts ABS Motori broadcast on Wednesdays at 20.30 on Canale Italia) flanked by Valerio Lamanna (the voice of ring sports in Italy).

In the key boxing match, the European bantamweight champion Alessio Lorusso (27 years, 21 wins, 9 before the limit, 4 losses and 2 draws) will defend title against Cameroonian-born Briton Thomas Essomba (11-8-1) on the distance of the 12 rounds. It will be Alessio Lorusso’s second participation in The Art of Fighting. In the second edition of the gala, last November 19 in Meda, he liquidated the Georgian twice Mikhail Soloninkini. The PalaMeda was sold out.

At the Monza arena the protagonist of the fight of kickboxing will be Luca Cecchetti (57-5), since June 2022 Wako-Pro Bantamweight World Champion. His opponent’s name will be announced in the coming days. There are 5 rounds of 3 minutes each with the rules of the K-1 style: punches, kicks and knees.

The Art of Fighting, Alessio Lorusso analyzes the match with Thomas Essomba

The TAF belt will be up for grabs for the first time. Alessio Lorusso is ready to defend the European title and is sure of victory: “I’ve seen Thomas Essomba fight, I’ve studied his record, I know where he trains and who he trains with and therefore I have all the information to prepare myself in the best possible way. Besides being a professional boxer, I’m a boxing enthusiast: I like watching fights, studying the style of the great champions and of course the boxers in my weight category. The best bantamweights in the world hold no mysteries for me. Thomas Essomba has eight defeats on his record, but you have to know how to read the record. Against whom did Thomas Essomba lose? Against boxers of the highest level such as the British Sunny Edwards who is still undefeated (19-0) and is the current IBF flyweight world champion. When they fought, the IBF International Superflyweight title was on the line and the bout ended on points (twelve rounds). Against Marcel Braithwaite, another highly rated boxer, Thomas Essomba only lost by split decision (one judge gave the win to him, the other two to Braithwaite). In short, Thomas Essomba is an opponent who deserves respect.”

Alessio Lorusso won the vacant European bantamweight title on 14 October 2022 at the Monza arena by knocking out the Spaniard Sebastian Perez in the twelfth round. “I prepared that match down to the smallest detail together with maestro Francesco Liotti – explains Alessio – and it was expected that in the last few rounds I would increase the pace. I’m a diesel: I start slow and then pick up the pace as many boxers feel tired in the final rounds. If the match goes to the twelfth round, my chances of winning increase.”

Alessio Lorusso achieved his first important success on 22 November 2019, in Sarnico, beating Jacopo Lusci on points for the vacant Italian super bantamweight title. Following this, Lorusso captured the European Union bantamweight title. Since 25 April 2019 Alessio Lorusso has achieved 16 consecutive victories. “My four defeats are due to the fact that I wanted to fight often and I accepted all the offers – comments Alessio Lorusso – even if I had to go to my opponent’s house. I can agree with the defeat against Davide Tassi, but the other times I hadn’t lost and I said it to my opponents’ faces. Against Jacopo Lusci I drew, but I beat him when he counted: for the Italian super-bantamweight title.”

Alessio Lorusso is from Brianza and therefore at The Art of Fighting 3 he will fight in front of his audience. “One of the reasons why we chose it – declares Edoardo Germani – is its belonging to the territory. The Art of Fighting 3 is an event made in Brianza. The athletes, the spectators and we organizers are from the Brianza area. I have always lived in Monza. My partner Luca Cecchetti was born in Giussano, lives in Meda and has opened his gym in Lissone.”

The Art of Fighting, the other boxing matches

At the Monza arena, on May 20, the boxers Momo El Maghraby (6-0), Francesco Paparo (2-0-1), Alessio Spahiu (3-0) and Morgan Moricca (1-0). The names of their opponents will be announced shortly. A challenge that promises sparks is that between the light heavyweights Jonathan Kogasso (7-0 with 5 wins before the limit) and the Moldovan Sergiu Sinigur (6-0 with 5 wins by knockout). Jonathan Kogasso was born in Congo, but trains in Voghera with maestro Vincenzo Gigliotti, a professional boxer from 1995 to 2014 who won the Italian super bantamweight title and fought for the European and World Championships.

