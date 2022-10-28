The Art of Fighting 2 Wall Street Style Evening (Black Tie Boxing)

In the second edition of The Art of Fightingon Saturday 19 November at the Palazzo dello sport in Meda (a city 30 minutes from Milan famous internationally in the design sector) the organizers Edoardo Germani and Luca Cecchetti will propose a Wall Street-style initiative: a VIP section a which spectators will be able to watch the fights of kickboxing and boxing enjoying haute cuisine dishes prepared by chef Cristian Welcome of the La Filanda restaurant in Macherio (Monza and Brianza) that proposes gourmet cuisine Sicilian. In New York this type of initiatives are called Black Tie Boxing = black tie boxing where a black tie means that the public must wear elegant attire, preferably a tuxedo for men and an evening dress for women. The most famous Black Tie Boxing event was organized on September 5, 2007 by Tommy Gallagher in the ballroom of the Cipriani restaurant on Wall Street.

“We have set up 13 tables for 6 people – explains Edoardo Germani – and we have already sold them all at a price of 1,600 euros per table. We want that The Art of Fighting 2 is a class event able to please everyone: kickboxing and boxing enthusiasts and also people who generally do not follow these sports and want to do it in a VIP section where they feel at ease enjoying refined dishes at a table set like in a luxury restaurant. For them, what matters most is having a pleasant evening with friends. And we want to please them. I want to thank our main sponsor Puro Design Arredamenti of Paderno Dugnano and Garbagnate Milanese who has shown that he believes in our project of organizing a high-level event in the territory of the province of Monza and Brianza.

The Art of Fighting 2 Tickets

Tickets for the event on November 19th cost 30 Euros (grandstand). You can buy them on TicketOne.it by writing The Art of Fighting in ‘search for artists or events’. The ringside seats are already finished. The PalaMeda has 1,200 seats, we plan to sell out. “

The Art of Fighting 2 with Francesca Agnati and Valerio Lamanna. Luca Cecchetti in the ring

The Art of Fighting 2 will be presented by the beautiful TV presenter Francesca Agnati and from Valerio Lamanna, the voice of ring sports in Italy. The highlight is Brianza Luca Cecchetti will challenge the Portuguese Fredo Cordeiro on the distance of the 3 shots of 3 minutes each, with the rules of style K-1 (punches, kicks and knees). Luca Cecchetti is Wako-Pro bantamweight world champion, but the title will not be up for grabs at The Art of Fighing 2.

Cristian Welcome explains why he wanted to be chef of The Art of Fighting 2: “I went to the first event of The Art of Fighting and I liked it in all its aspects. I was familiar with kickboxing and boxing, but I had never seen them live. They thrilled me and so I wanted to take part in the second edition by proposing my contribution as a chef for the VIP section. I would like to underline that we will cook everything at PalaMeda where we will set up a professional kitchen. We will serve 6 courses: entrée, appetizer, first course, second course, pre-dessert and dessert. The menu will be of a high standard as always in the events I work at. Three months ago, in Forte dei Marmi, I collaborated on an event in which Andrea Bocelli was the protagonist. The La Filanda restaurant, in Via Milano 14-16 in Macherio, has been active for 25 years and we are famous for the quality of our dishes and the raw materials we use. Our most requested dish is a perfect example of this: lemon scented risotto with Mazara del Vallo scampi, with toasted Avola almonds, liquid basil and truffle pearls. At the restaurant we also give space to Lombard products, combining them with Sicilian ones, collaborating with small high quality companies. In every dish we put a lot of passion and this is recognized by our customers. “

The Art of Fighting 2 i match

In kickboxingon the distance of the 3 shots, with the rules of style K-1: Cristina Caruso versus Chiara Giusti And Reda El Mazhor versus Abdul Kassimi. In boxing, the following matches were finalized on the distance of the 6 shots: Francesco Paparo versus Simone Carlin (light weights), Momo El Maghraby versus Kristi Doni (supermedium weights) e Cristian Mazzon versus Francesco Zito (superwelter weights). The featherweight will also enter the ring Luca Grusovin in a boxing match on the distance of 4 shots. His opponent will be announced in the next few days.

