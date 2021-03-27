The most illustrious artists made history, stratospheric figures move around their works. But a few, who never had that virtuosity, managed – with scams or fakes– to move other impressive figures. A recent documentary (“Made you look”) aired by Netflix and another film (“The Last Vermeer”) once again bring the issue of scams in art to the fore. In a recent note in Ñ, March Mazzei illustrated us about some of these famous forgers, such as the German Wolfgang Beltracchi: in 2010, after more than three decades of misdeeds, he was permanently imprisoned, after placing more than a thousand paintings that he attributed names like Ernst, Leger or Pechstein. Or the Hungarian Elmyr de Mory, who was inspired by Orson Wells for his “F for Sale”: he committed suicide in 1976 after falsifying works by giants of the last century such as Picasso, Matisse, Modigliani or Degas. He also quotes Robert JCDriessen, whose sales of sculptures falsely attributed to Giacometti reached $ 8 million.

The documentary on Netflix refers to an even more organized and much bigger scam, for which 80 million dollars were moved from the Knoedler gallery in New York in the sale of fake works by such representative artists as Pollock or Rothko. One of those works titled “The Silver Pollock” went up to auction for $ 17 million. According to the documentary, it all started with a Chinese immigrant, the artist Pei-Shen Qian, who sold his works on the streets until he set up an atelier in his own garage. Through contact with two art entrepreneurs, he came to that gallery, owned by banker Michael Hammer. And the Chinese, camouflaged in Pollock, Rothko and so many more, began his journey through the world of fake art. Between 1994 and 2008, when the FBI finally caught them and took them to court, they misled collectors, auctioneers, and the public. Even David Anfam, the greatest authenticator of Rothko’s original work, had not detected the fraud. And the artist’s own son, Christopher, had described as “magnificent” to the reproduction of the works.

This case immediately refers to that of the Dutch Han van Meegeren, Guy Pearce’s masterful performance in the aforementioned film. It was, perhaps, the most curious and explosive case of forgery in the history of art. Van Meegeren “mimicked” Vermeer and even deceived the Nazi hierarchs during the occupation, in World War II. He was about to be hanged for “high treason” and when he revealed his deceptions, the Dutch judges forgave him.

In 1913, van Meegeren left his studies in architecture to pursue his passion, painting, inspired by the great masters of the seventeenth century. After some acceptable criticism, his second exhibition was a fiasco: “It has all the virtues … except originality,” wrote one critic. Then he decided: since he could not be an “authentic” artist, he was going to become another, and enjoy it. At that time, the figure of Johannes Vermeer, the notable Dutch painter (1632-1675), of whom only 36 works have been preserved, was just beginning to recover. Van Meegeren I did not want to imitate Vermeer but to “be Vermeer”. And boy did he do it: he collected the same pigments, made the same brushes, used the same technique and, to complete the fraud, devised a system by which the paintings would show the same wear and tear that they had suffered over three centuries.

The first “work” was “Supper at Emmaus”, which he had authenticated by the leading Vermeer specialist (Abraham Bredius) and sold to the Rembrandt Society at a figure that at the current conversion is equivalent to 4.5 million euros. He bought a mansion in Nice, the beginning of his real estate empire: when he was arrested a decade later, at the end of the War, he accumulated more than 50 properties – between his country and the Côte d’Azur – and a nightclub, and his fortune was estimated at $ 20 million.

His greatest “fraud” was the painting “Christ among the adulterers”, which the Allied troops discovered among the six thousand of the Nazi plunder, hidden in the Altaussee Mine (another film, with George Clooney describes this episode). When the Dutch investigators found the merchant who was negotiating with the Nazi chief Hermann Göering – who paid 6.5 million euros today for that painting – he referred Van Meegeren. And this one was caught immediately.

The Dutch justice prosecuted him for “destruction of the national heritage”, thinking that he had delivered or sold authentic paintings to the invaders. They were going to sentence him to death but, at the trial, Van Meegeren revealed that he had falsified the paintings: between July and September 1945 he painted “Jesus among the doctors” in front of a photographer, an art expert, a jailer and three justice officers . They changed his sentence – they gave him a year for “forgery”, which he did not fulfill, he died of a syncope.

Vermeer, the real man, was a long way from all this. Very few of his wonderful works could be preserved, among them “The Lady with the Pearl”, now in a museum in The Hague. And only three made it to the commercial circuit.