In Saturn devouring his son, from Goya, the titan Saturn holds a half-eaten body in his hands. Already Ben Gore, 29-year-old Briton, He thought it would be interesting if he had his own action figure: he took one of the second-hand dolls that he buys in batches on Ebay, mutilated it, painted it, made a new box … And that’s it: Saturn devouring his son has action figure.

These collectible toys made by hand, modifying second-hand or bazaar dolls – and with a comic touch in most cases – are known as pirate toys. However, they have nothing to do with the idea of ​​”hacking” associated with games, movies or discs. It is not about creating similar copies of the original toys, but about creating something different from them. Building them, creating new packaging, showing them on social media and selling them is the hobby of many artists around the world, like Ben Gore. Saturn devouring his children it is just one example of the dozens of pirate toys it has made. “I have always been very interested in art and that painting is one of my favorites,” he explains to Verne via email. “For me, the world of pirate toys is about making toys in homage to the things you like: your favorite TV shows, movies, musicians, etc., and I thought it would be fun to make a toy out of this beautiful grotesque painting that I loves”.

In 2019, Gore published The Bootleg Bible: a Guide to Bootleg and Designer Toy Makers (The pirate bible: a guide for pirate and designer toy makers), in which he interviewed some of the most popular pirate toy artists. “When I became more interested in this world, I wanted to read a book about the artists involved,” he says. Since there were none, he did. “I wanted to collect the thoughts of all these incredible artists to discover how they approached this art and share their work.”

Many of these artists have tens of thousands of followers on Instagram and live by selling their works online. Due to its way of production – modifying other toys by hand – each doll is usually unique or part of a very limited collection, and they range between 15 and 100 euros. The Saturn devouring his son, for example, It costs 37 pounds, about 42 euros. Gore’s first version of this figure It is already sold, and a new edition is currently on sale.

Artistic toy “hacking” has existed for decades. In The Bootleg Bible, the designer Daniel Bein (@retrogimmick) account that he learned about this hobby thanks to the American magazine Wizard Magazine, which in the nineties had a section called Homemade Heroes (Homemade heroes), to which readers could submit images of their own personalized toys.

Although they have existed for decades, pirate toys have become popular in recent years thanks to social networks and, especially, Instagram. Now, the hundreds of thousands of users who follow some of these creators are not only looking to buy their toys, but also to see them, laugh with them and share them on their networks. Some, like the Californian Jeff Wysaski (@Obviousplant), they exceed half a million followers.

Different forms of “hacking”

There is no single way to create pirate toys. Although most of the artists interviewed in The Bootleg Bible They use toys from the flea market or second hand as a base to create their works, others like Adam Perocchi (Readful Things) They create their figures from scratch by modeling clay and then design and manufacture their packaging. Others, like Jeff Wysaki, do not even usually modify the figures or dolls that “pirates”. Just create new boxes for them, with concepts different from the original and close to the absurd. For example, take dolls of horses and repackages them under the title “rare dogs”. He also sells “funeral turists”:

Artists like the Spanish Emilio Subira (who appears interviewed in The Bootleg Bible) or Q-rious Items they have a work closer to sculpture, and many of their works do not have their own packaging. Q-rious items, for example, tends to mix “things that don’t stick much” –as he explains in his Instagram description–, as in his robot Terminilio, T-800 robot mix of Terminator and the Robot Emilio.

How to make a pirate toy packaging



Most pirate toy artists also create new packaging for their works. But how do they do it? Jeff Wysaki (@obviousplant) has on his Instagram profile a series of stories highlights that explain the process and the materials you use. First, print what will be the packaging design on adhesive paper, and stick it on a cardboard sheet. Then round the edges of the box and use a paper hole punch to poke the hole for the top. Lastly, glue the plastic blister. These can be bought in specialized stores.

Below, you can see a selection of works by different creators of pirate toys:

