… according to Barry Sheene and Wayne Garder. This two gentlemen still date from the time before the airbag suits and can therefore have a nice say when it comes to hard crashes.

Barry Sheene became a superstar thanks to his legendary Daytona crash, but one crash could have made all the difference for Wayne Gardner. On his 500cc Grand Prix debut at the 1983 Dutch TT, he hit reigning World Champion Franco Uncini when he tried to get off the track after a crash. Uncini fell into a coma, but recovered from his injuries. Gardner later noted that he would have quit if Uncini had died.

Barry Sheene and Wayne Gardner – as well as Eddie Lawson, Niall MacKenzie, Randy Mamola and Kevin Schwantz – on the art of crashing.