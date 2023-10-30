Normally it is said that the pilots I walk the wire at over 300 kilometers per hour, obviously referring to the risks who run and at the speed and reflexes they need in important moments, but such a comparison can actually be seen with a decidedly deeper technical meaning and, in our opinion, truthful. Thinking back to the Mexico match, in fact, and to a series of technical aspects that were seen much more clearly than usual, a natural curious comparison between current Formula 1 drivers and those who challenge themselves by walking on a rope suspended in the air. Despite the rather risky parallel, we are very keen to delve into it, because, in our opinion, explains really well many crucial aspects of what we see on the track, and where the talent of some phenomena really lies behind the wheel of these years.

The interconnected physics of cars

Let’s start with the physics of the cars, designed to work best when everyone the pieces of the complicated puzzle that is a modern Formula 1 fall into place. Everything or almost everything on the cars is in some way interconnected and matching the optimal working point of all the components is one of the most complicated things. To give some examples, the heat evacuated by the brakes is often partially poured into the rim, influencing the temperature of the tires (especially at the front), or the engine mapping and in particular the torque delivery curve, together with the suspension structure at the rear axle, affects the temperature of the rear tires, and even more simply, the height from the ground affects both the aerodynamic load and how much the suspension package can be stiffened, with obvious consequences on the slipping of the tires and therefore on their temperatures. All this, in general, is designed to have an optimal operating pointthe famous one operating windowin which, when the car manages to enter it, its performance suffers exponential positive effect: the Power Unit works at its best, the tires give maximum grip, the aerodynamics guarantee the greatest downforce with the least resistance and everything that comes with it. The Mexico City track showed some situations between qualifying and the race which, if grasped, fully demonstrate this concept. We have already explained how Ferrari found the conditions in Q3 in qualifying that put the SF23 right within the (narrow) perfect window, while in the race what we could see was how Leclerc was in his ideal window in the first stint on medium tyre, while he struggled to find it in the second on hard tyre. The first part of the race was so effective for the Monegasque to allow him to do the longest stint (31 laps) of the drivers who started on the medium tyre always maintaining an excellent pace. We know the problems of the SF23 in tire management, and it seems incredible that the car with a full load on the medium tire had such good pace combined with such minimal degradation: “magic” of the driver and the team who managed to lead first and maintain then, lap after lap, the car was precisely in the “right window”.

The Mercedes and Mclaren cases

Even more striking was the case of the W14’s Hamilton And Russell in the second part of the race. “I had to push Sainz away because my brakes were overheating” explained Russell after the race “Slowing down though I lost all the temperature in the tires and I was never able to regain grip, ending up in a survival race to the finish line, I was lucky to finish in P6”. His partner, same car and same tyres, once freed himself from Leclerc was able to keep the car in the perfect operating range, sometimes even with slow laps so as not to go out of it. Thanks to this Hamilton not only foisted on Russell 27 seconds in 35 lapsbut it even made a record the fastest lap on the last lapsealing the concept that, if the car works in the ideal range, the positive effect is truly exponential on all components (especially tires). Even at home McLaren we are noticing a similar situation. Oscar Plates he’s definitely a talent and is doing great in his debut year, but Lando Norris in the race he has for now something extra, which emerges in all delicate races precisely from the point of view of maintaining the precarious balance on tires and car. Norris has recovered and left on site He also scored in Mexico, after having done so on other occasions such as Suzuka, while in simpler races from this point of view, such as that of Qatar due to the obligatory strategies, or as was the case of Silverstone, the Australian managed at least to keep up with his English comrade. Norris is showing precisely, certainly thanks also to greater experiencea significantly superior ability to keep the car in the perfect range throughout the race, with McLaren which, after the first major evolutionary step, has dedicated a large part of the development own to widen the ideal window of operation of the single-seater.

Pilots like tightrope walkers

It is therefore clear that the ideal balance of the cars is an unstable equilibrium, from which if you move away it is very difficult to return. The parallel with which we began, that of the tightrope walkers. To be able to stay in balance and move forward with consistency and speed, tightrope walkers must have a sensitivity out of the ordinary, always maintaining the maximum control of the situation, the more they advance without burrsthe more their pace will be fast and effective. The same thing ultimately applies to Formula 1 drivers, who have to maintain these precarious balances lap after lapand who has one better sensitivitywho has a superior talent, manages to do it in a natural way like Verstappen or Hamilton, while those who don’t have it or who have yet to acquire it struggle even though they may have the same cars. Speaking of consistency and talent, it is no coincidence that the two newly appointed drivers, when they have the single-seater that allows them to do so, know how to combine entire stints with times all in the same tenth, showing the ability to always and constantly remain in perfect balance. And this is maybe the main talent which drivers need in today’s Formula 1.

The stability and width of the window make pilots’ lives easier or harder

To finalize the parallel, we add that the characteristics of the car they make the famous “window” wider or more stable, and this obviously changes the lives of pilots quite a bit. At this point we can imagine this concept by imagining the rope of our tightrope walker-pilot more or less rigid or elastic. An elastic rope, for example, moves more with the windmaking it much more difficult for those walking on it to remain in balance, just as we have seen, for example, Ferrari drivers struggle many times with unstable aerodynamics in windy conditions. The RB19 has shown all year that it has an optimal operating window extremely broadsomething that also emerged in qualifying in Mexico City, where the Ferraris managed to overtake Verstappen in Q3, but the Dutchman was still very fast in all temperature conditions, being overtaken by just a tenth just when the SF23 found the more than perfect moment. Then in the race, Verstappen showed that his RedBull had no problems staying in the ideal range even on hard rubberwhile all (and not just the Ferraris) those who had chosen this compound for the second part of the race showed a decidedly less effective pace.

In conclusion, the art of balancing in Formula 1 it is not just a suggestive metaphor but one technical reality which profoundly influences the performance of cars and drivers. If we can visualize this concept, many of the things we see happening on the track, sometimes seemingly incomprehensible, take on meaning. And in particular, in this Formula 1, hyper technological and dehumanized in many respects, the human component of the pilot has found a way to emerge, albeit walking on a thin wire.