Unsuccessful cartoons about domestic well-being, portraits of unintentionally monstrous babies. Pompous religious allegories with abstruse meanings, the most banal still lifes produced by amateur painters on a Sunday afternoon. The excessive solemnity that distinguishes the booty and the frivolous banality typical of petty-bourgeois taste, reflected in mediocre pastiches by Picasso or Degas. Anything but indisputable masterpieces is what one finds in bad painting? the new exhibition in Can Framis (Barcelona). The exhibition proposes a kind of counter-history of figurative painting through a selection of the worst paintings from the collection of the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya (MNAC), where most of the works come from, added to those from two private collections : the Pazos Cuchillo Foundation and the Vila Casas Foundation, promoter of this unusual initiative.

The exhibition is curated by the essayist Eloy Fernández Porta and the artist Carlos Pazos, who also exhibits a small group of his own work, as if it were a contemporary counterpoint, suggestive but not always necessary, to a brilliant hodgepodge of mediocre canvases produced between 1850 and 1950. They constitute a monumental history of the kitsch Catalan for which it is difficult to find precedents of magnitude. The only one could be that of Dalí with his unfinished book project, the art of historywhose intention was to “demonstrate that all the painters who have been considered good were bad, and vice versa”.

Out of intellectual honesty, the exhibition does not aspire to provoke such an inversion of values, although the question that ends its title does push us towards a certain aesthetic and moral abyss. Are these paintings full of lousy visual solutions, unfortunate compositions, crooked lines and incongruous axes so terrible? In each of the thematic sections of the exhibition there is at least one example that arouses a certain vertigo in the viewer. And it makes him wonder if this bastard painting, which until a few weeks ago was gathering dust in a museum storage room, is as bad as it seems.

‘Enterrament de Jesús’ (1941), by Marià Pidelaserra, one of the works from the MNAC collection exhibited in ‘Bad Painting?’. MNAC

The asymmetric reflections of a female portrait by Francesc Piñol raise a reasonable doubt: is it the same woman, an evil twin, a ghost from the past? The interpretative cracks opened by these third-rate painters could be as exciting as the polysemy of the greatest masterpieces. The family portraits of Ismael Smith Marí, odes to conjugal and parent-child love, reflect a strangeness related to the trans. Francesc Domingo’s children seem possessed, in what appears to be an unconscious portrayal of an innate malevolence. and the indecipherable Allegory of Doctor Robert (1890), by Aleix Clapés, contains unintelligible enigmas in the form of uncomfortable subtexts. Although the best exponent of this ambiguity is the life of jesus (1941), series of paintings by Maria Pidelaserrahalf-forgotten representative of impressionism in Catalonia, on the Way of the Cross of Christ. It ends with an oil painting where the preacher appears dyed an almost alien green, in a marvelous metaphor, due to his apparent unconsciousness, of the illusory nature of the historical character.

The amount of ideas that the show concentrates in the short corridor in which it unfolds is extraordinary, from its analysis of the distracted beauty of the carrincló (cheesy, prim or rancid, in Catalan) to the study of the undeniable links of this peculiar subgenre with homosexual culture, in which it camp It works as a ritual and also as an identity trait. The tour exudes a perfect mix of highly original curation, critical theory and accessible scholarship, from which museums with more means and reach could learn. It is not an unprecedented initiative — there are precedents such as the exhibition “Bad” Painting at the New Museum of New York in 1978 or the Museum of Bad Art founded in Boston in 1994, in addition to Susan Sontag’s texts on the camp and the vindication of bad taste on the part of John Waters—, but it is an exciting approach to collections that nobody has dared to observe from this perspective. His irreverence should seem relative by now, but it’s almost radical in such a subservient and ceremonious art landscape.

‘Bad Painting?’. Can Framis. Barcelona. Until June 4.

