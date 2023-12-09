By chance, Art Basel Miami Beach (ABMB), the most important art fair in the Americas, opened its twenty-first edition last Wednesday, two months after the brutal attack by Hamas in Israel, whose army later unleashed a devastating military campaign in Gaza. The war in the Middle East has led to cancellations of exhibitions, public confrontations and resignations from magazines and museums. An earthquake perhaps greater in the world of art than in any other order of culture that secretly sneaked into the opening of ABMB in the words of Noah Horowitz, CEO of the Swiss multinational fairs company with headquarters also in Basel, Hong Kong and Paris. “It is important to recognize that this celebration comes in the context of global crises and devastating human suffering around the world,” Horowitz, who has now been in office for a year, told reporters. “I hope that in difficult times like this, ABMB can be a space where we come together, that it is a platform not only for business, but also for building bridges.”

It was possible to interpret those words as a call to have the party in peace, a phenomenal party full of VIP guests: ultra-rich collectors, celebrities like Shakira or Jared Leto, artists, curators and gallerists on the crest of the wave. Or perhaps it had to be read in the key proposed by a piece by the Dutch artist Lily van der Stokker, a naive sign somewhat hidden in the Kaufman Repetto gallery. She said “Nothing happening here”, and the phrase was reminiscent of that “nothing to see here, disband” with which the police scare away curious people from the scene of a crime. “Art cannot live, and, in fact, does not live in a bubble,” Horowitz clarified on Thursday in a conversation with EL PAÍS. “I trust that the fair will allow us to recover certain ties, and will represent a restart after the intensity of the last two months.”

Even though the competing visions of a conflict that greatly polarized the United States were parked outside the Miami Beach convention center, there was no way to prevent the gloomy geopolitical situation – not only in Gaza, but also in Ukraine, as well as in America and Europe – and the dark clouds it projects over the economy will hover over the opening of the event.

Ai Weiwei’s Lego version of the painting ‘George Washington Crossing the Delaware River’. Sean Zanni (Patrick McMullan via Getty Image)

The art world has been holding its breath for some time in the face of these external stimuli and signs of slowdown, fearing a sudden stop after the phenomenal recovery brought about by the end of the pandemic. So the gallery owners faced Wednesday, a day of exclusive access for collectors, professionals and members of the press, with an apprehension that dissipated as the hours passed. The day went well, after all. At least, judging by the list of sales provided by some galleries to the fair. Important pieces were placed, such as a 20 million dollar (18.5 million euro) Philip Guston painting at Hauser & Wirth, which ended its first eight hours with a turnover of 28.3 million. In the other spaces, more modest numbers generally dominated, more below than above one million.

The positive data did not surprise Vincenzo De Bellis, Art Basel’s global fair director, de facto responsible for this edition of ABMB while they were looking for someone for the position (they found her in September: the American gallerist Bridget Finn). “We had hope due to data from recent weeks that spoke of a very solid market,” De Bellis explained to EL PAÍS at the end of the second day. “We saw it in [octubre, en Art Basel] Paris, and at auctions in New York. In spring we had felt stagnant compared to the brutal growth of recent years. The opening day was incredibly good for many, many galleries.”

It’s impossible to know how many of those deals arose from the impetus of the ABMB visit or were closed on deals struck before the show, although Horowitz clarified that many of the VIPs confirmed their attendance at the last minute. It is also early to interpret whether these numbers – better in the former than in the latter market, increasingly cornered by the overwhelming media power of auctions – proved that there is no need to worry, that the art business is resilient. Or if they were the typical last, unconscious round you take, confident that this time there will be no hangover.

The gallery owners spoke of buyers being slower in their decisions, but the positive trend continued throughout Thursday, which added another bunch of dizzying figures at a slower pace. The day did not end, however, with the sale of the crown jewel: one of the first black paintings by a young Frank Stella, whose children are offering for 45 million until the closing of the fair on Sunday at the Yaren Art gallery .

Attendees at Art Basel Miami pass near the work ‘Thangularity’, by George Clinton and Overton Loyd, last Wednesday, December 6. CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH (EFE)

Another explanation for this invitation to optimism could be offered by Miami itself. The city lives, especially since the end of the pandemic, in a permanent boom that is turning it, through gentrification, into a phenomenal playground for the 1%. He does not stop adding large fortunes (among the latest, those of Jeff Bezos and Lionel Messi), as well as the money of other rich people, more from hanging around at home, arriving from cities like New York attracted by the good weather, the fiscal exceptionality ( Personal income tax? What personal income tax?) and by a cultural scene that struggles to shake off its classic image of the American capital of superficiality.

The arrival of Art Basel in 2002 has had a lot to do with this, by fostering a base of powerful collectors (Jorge Pérez, Rosa and Carlos de la Cruz, Matin Margulies, the Rubells…) who in these two decades have competed in open museums and centers to exhibit their collections. The sum makes up an ecosystem that this week, “the week of art”, does the rest with exhibitions of international relevance, such as those dedicated to the conceptual creator African American Gary Simmons or the writer Joan Didion at the PAMM, or that of Charles Gaines at the ICA, another reference for black art.

How to turn the flash of light at the beginning of December into a bonfire that culturally warms the city all year round is another story, as Steven Meiner, the new mayor of Miami Beach, admitted on Wednesday (who has a more pressing challenge before him: putting preserve of bachelor party tourism). For now, Meiner was content with the 80,000 visitors coming from all over the world enjoying the dozens of events that orbit around ABMB: from the beach event (Untitled) or the youth event (Nada), to the design event, new owner.

The work ‘You Choose One’ by Javier Calleja, exhibited at Art Basel Miami. CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH (EFE)

Discover, forget

In the main there was much to discover buried beneath even more to forget. Among the 277 galleries selected, 25, like the young Mexican Llano, debuted in this edition. The general program, which totals 222 spaces, does not impose any conditions other than the space they can pay for and the place where the committee decides to place them. Obviously, the big names (liners with a list of venues looks like the index of the travel special of one of those trend magazines) occupy the best positions. Some distinguish themselves by placing carpet in their spaces. The only option seems to be to have your own security, like in Gagosian, a real mini museum with warhols, basquiats either ruschas.

In the middle zone of the table, the strength of Latin American rescue art was once again demonstrated, with names such as the Peruvian Jorge Eielson (in the Spanish Travesía Cuatro) or the exquisite Leonor Fini (Argentina, surrealist, in the Parisian Minsky), and , especially, the brio of the Brazilian, with artists such as the neoconcrete sculptor Amílcar De Castro (Almeida e Dale) or Helio Melo (in Gomide & Co).

The painting dominates almost everything (also Ai Weiwei’s Lego version of the famous painting George Washington crossing the Delaware River, sold for $900,000). And the desire to continue diversifying the representation of minorities at the fair was once again confirmed, on the path begun after the murder of George Floyd in 2020, which was a surprise examination of the American cultural system.

There was also a lot of conversation in the hallways about what the next big trend will be, the next big thing. And the answer points to Native American art, given, among other things, that Jeffrey Gibson, of the Choctaw/Cherokee Nation, has been chosen to represent the United States at next year’s Venice Biennale. Gibson was the guest of honor in the most exclusive space, that of the UBS bank, where he placed a huge mural. One of his pieces quickly sold on Wednesday for $120,000 at the Los Angeles gallery Roberts Projects, while veteran Jaune Quick-to-See Smith listed both works on Thursday for $900,000 at Garth Greenan.

Work by Jeffrey Gibson exhibited at the UBS Lounge at Art Basel Miami Beach. Adam Reich

Two other American Indian artists, Julia Buffalohead and Saif Azzuz, are among those chosen by the Mexican Magalí Arriola, director of the Tamayo Museum, for the curated part of the fair, Meridians, where a globe by the Korean Seung-taek attracts all eyes Read that it is deflating every day as a metaphor for the state of the world in trouble.

The ABMB offer is completed by other sections that work with rules. Survey’s 17 galleries focus on historical projects, such as those presented, one in front of the other in a diptych of Latin American political (poetic) art, by the Spanish 1 Mira Madrid, which focused on the Colombian María Teresa Hincapié, and by the Buenos Aires native Rolf Art and his memory of the Argentine Liliana Maresca. Positions is dedicated to emerging proposals such as that of Cynthia Talmadge, who uses the walls of the 56 Henry stand as a canvas. And in Nova, 22 spaces await with pieces created in the last three years by one, two or three artists. There are the Londoners Arcadia Missa, with the intimate photographs of the young Rene Matić, and the delicate seed fabrics that look like beads by Sanaa Gateja at Afriart. In this universe of amazing records, Gateja’s group has the honor of breaking its own modest mark: it is surely the proposed arrival to Miami Beach from a place more remote than what this fair and this city represent: Kampala (Uganda).

The Spanish embassy and the Basel fort Six Spanish galleries (Elba Benítez, Elvira González, Maisterra Valbuena, Travesía Cuatro, 1 Mira Madrid and Polígrafa Obra Gràfica) are participating this year in Art Basel Miami Beach. Vincenzo De Bellis, global director of fairs for the Swiss multinational, explains that “Spain has always been important in the Miami event, due to the history and also the geography of the city. And because of the language, Spanish is the second language here.” It is more difficult for these spaces to enter the selection of the mother event, the one in Basel, whose Spanish quota has been decreasing over the years and the retirement of established gallery owners. “It must be taken into account that the selection criteria depend on each case, and that they vary from edition to edition,” clarifies De Bellis. “The Iberian region is very important for us. And we are interested in growing its presence further. “It is a part of the world that produces a lot of excellent art, both historical and contemporary.”

