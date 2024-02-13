Art critic Nina Moleva, who bequeathed Putin a $2 billion collection of paintings, has died

Writer, historian, art critic Nina Moleva died at the age of 99. About this agency RIA News reported the press service of the Ministry of Culture.

It is clarified that a member of the Writers' Union and the Artists' Union, Doctor of Historical Sciences, died on February 11. Nina Moleva is the author of monographs on Russian painters, studies on the history of Russian and foreign art, books on ancient Russian and ancient Moscow architecture.

After the death of her husband, avant-garde artist Elia Belutina Moleva, inherited a collection of works by old masters, including about 200 paintings worth a total of two billion dollars. In 2013, art critic conveyed the collection was donated by will to President Vladimir Putin as the legal representative of Russia.

