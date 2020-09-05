Anyone who is not familiar with contemporary art biennials can imagine them as a great anagram that struggles to translate the world in which we live. Or a scheme with which to understand how to inhabit it as subjects and how to share it. A compass with which to take the pulse of life. They are not very far from those pages that we blur with what happens to us and what worries us, what we need and what we want, but on a global scale. Viewed with a little distance, they work like great vintage documents. As a great assemblage of works, ideas and identities where race, class and gender are constantly repositioned in current societies.

Heirs to world fairs as commercial devices and national competition, international art exhibitions began to flourish when the Venice Biennale, in 1895, and they have multiplied as contemporary art has become globalized, something that has exploded in the last decade. Everything is acceleration and even skidding, although few events better stage the dispersion of the idea of ​​a cultural epicenter. They document and propose a notion of what is the current art situation that hardly enters the museum and they propose a shared experience on a planetary horizon. In addition, they stage critical points in society where the political dimension often ignites. As an example, Aichi Triennial 2019. After an episode of censorship and fire threats, it will be remembered as the most conflictive artistic event and revealing of the limitations of contemporary art in Japan.

The coronavirus crisis has once again called into question the future of biennials and their cousins: triennial and quadrennial. Of the 43 planned for 2020, more than half have changed their roadmap and further changes are not ruled out. Many have been postponed to 2021, such as Liverpool or Prospect.5 in New Orleans. Others are thinking about projects related to the Internet and this new long time, such as Sonsbeek, in Arnhem, and the radio that hides behind Force Times Distance. The question that hangs in the air is whether the biennial model known so far makes sense in a post-COVID-19 world with so little maneuver of movement.

For now, the “market traveler biennial artist” capable of articulating the same work everywhere is deflated and the microlocal reaches a new cosmopolitan impulse. In addition, the biennials that have decided to postpone the date have another even greater challenge. With everything we are experiencing, it seems almost unfeasible to come up with an exhibition with which to forget everything. The regenerative economy will also go through thinking from art what it means to be protected, look at the other, be toxic, suffer inequality, have friends, need care, maintain social distance, demand shelter, suffer violence or feel alone. You will also have to analyze what a situation that, to begin with, overflows.

For now, Luigi Brugnaro, mayor of Venice, shuns the idea by looking askance at his biennial, the queen of all the others. After postponing the architecture edition to 2021, it has just opened I worried him, a journey through its 125-year history, but not without first responding to the planned crash plan after the pandemic. Once the emergency is over, the motto will be: “As before, more than before”; that is to say: more tourism, more hotels, more cruises, more cuts and more events to make up for lost time. A neoliberal model that curators like Cecilia Alemani, the director of the 59th Art Biennial, now postponed to 2022, and one of the most sensible heads of the art scene, already dodges by narrowing distances on social and affective networks, knowing that it is the perfect time to rethink everything.

More than ever, biennials are today a testing ground, although changes were already taking place on the ground, with projects that move away from conventional formats and seek other models, more elastic and less hegemonic, that flee from the idea of great global event in favor of a much more atomic encounter, with a multiplicity of different situations. That’s where the bus goes Ruangrupa with his concept of lumbung (rice barn) for Documenta15: a different model of collaboration in the use of resources that encompasses time, space, money, knowledge, care and art. Biennials of resistance that work with a different temporality, without collapsed inaugurations or such a gathering of people that make them the worst place to enjoy the work of artists

That idea of ​​deceleration, of work in progress, free labor and without segregation is at the base of the 11th Berlin Biennale, which opens today under the title The Crack Begins Within. Although the opening was a year ago, in September 2019, when the artists settled in ExRotaprint, a former printing press in the Wedding neighborhood, where they began to plot experiences that today are a living archive of stories. It has been a place for experimental exhibitions, but also for people to meet, drink tea or dance. A cultural agency and a shared house where things could be slow, porous and on a human scale, and where an epilogue is the beginning of everything. When in most biennials the inauguration is the peak of the project, as is now the case in Berlin, here the curators María Berríos, Renata Cervetto, Lisette Lagnado and Agustín Pérez Rubio speak of anticlimax: “The moment when works and artists return to their social fabric, to continue with their lives ”.

In the ideas of solidarity, affection and care, Berlin is in tune with the Bergen Assembly 2019 and with the 34th São Paulo Biennial, which began its public activities in February, but postpones the opening to 2021. The director, Jacopo Crivelli Visconti, together with a group of curators including the Spanish Ruth Estévez, is already thinking about approaching the exhibition as if it were a rehearsal , with a process exposition that precisely reflects on what it means to carry out an event of such magnitude.

It is also the purpose of OsloBiennalen, by curators Eva González-Sancho and Per Gunnar Eeg-Tverbakk, the curatorial team of Oslo pilot, a two-year research project that has served to lay the foundations for this biennial. In May 2019, it was launched with the premise of challenging what a term as slippery as “art in public space” implies, proposing a biennial that, more than an event, is an institution. A careful work with the artists, simple in the details and open to error, which will last until 2024 with a list of creators that will gradually change.

Manifest 13, the traveling European biennial that Marseille occupies this year, has also organized its exhibition by chapters. The first one was inaugurated last week and the last one will do so on October 8, along with a good bag of questions: if operating on a large scale means losing relevance, should biennials decrease? What does it mean to be rooted locally and globally today? What potential does the town currently have? What does materiality mean in contemporary art today for artists? How to use space and money to redefine the relationship between art and public? Can a biennial stop being a biennial?