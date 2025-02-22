Without ideas, affected by the casualties of key men, with little football and with a fleeting goal in the form of a jarrod Bowen, the arsenal lost 0-1 against the West Ham and said practically goodbye to his fight for the lead with the Liverpool , which could end the day at 11 points away if you beat Manchester City this Sunday.

After cutting four points to Liverpool in the last three days, Mikel Arteta’s team met the opportunity to press its maximum rival for the title with another victory. Win the West Ham, who fights to leave the lower area of ​​the table, could place the painting Gunner only five points from the Redswho still have to visit Manchester City this Sunday.

Arteta was still unable to have her trident in attack. As if Real Madrid ran out of Júnior Vinícius, Kylian Mbappé and Rodrygo Goes, Arsenal, due to injury, he kept out a game more to Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

The Spanish coach gathered the Puzzle pieces with them who bent to Leicester last day with the exception of Mikel Merino, who played advanced in the place of Raheem Sterling with Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri in attack, and Riccardo Calafiori on the side Left by Myles Lewis-Skelly.

With more controlling players, Arsenal took over the game. However, during the first part he kneaded the ball without any depth, with an alarming lack of verticality and without ideas in the final meters. The number of occasions generated in the goal defended by Alphonse Areola was zero.

The West Ham, meanwhile, waited for its crouched opportunity, very well tidy back and quickly at the exit of the ball. He scared with two occasions from Tomás Soucek, who did not manage two auctions that left over the crossbar, and gave in the target just at the edge of the break thanks to the man who is more than medium West Ham: Jarrod Bowen.

He stole Martin Odegaard’s ball on the front of his area; Quickly, he opened the game towards the right side, where Aaron Wan-Bissaka ran unstoppable until almost the end of the line; Bowen accompanied the race and from the penalty spot to the network that was his seventh of the course. No one has marked so many in the West Ham, just as anyone adds so many assists in their team: four.

With another success of Bowen in this course, Arsenal went to the changing rooms with a bit against and with the feeling of not having any argument to turn around an emergency situation. I only had 45 minutes ahead to trace and continue with the pressure to Liverpool.

Arteta did not touch anything until the 56th minute, when he took Calafiori from the pitch already declan Rice just after another loss of Odegaard ball that was about to take advantage of Bowen with a shot that did not reach the hair. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Lewis-Skelly entered the field of playing the verticality of which he lacked.

And when the arsenal began to lodge the area of ​​the goal defended by David Raya, he suffered another shock from which he would no longer manage to recover: Lewis-Sekelly was expelled with direct red after knocking down Kudus when he was the last player and Raya was almost in the Center of the field running towards its goal.

With a man less and twenty minutes ahead, the game for Arsenal is over. If with eleven against eleven it was unable to generate danger, in numerical inferiority he finished undermining any option to rescue at least one point. Time passed as a slab for the arteta team, which succumbed after an erratic match to give Liverpool the opportunity to add eleven advantage points if you get a victory against City.

Technical file

0.- Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba (White, Min. 87), Gabriel, Calafiori (Lewis-Skelly, Min. 56); Odegaard, Party, Rice (Zinchenko, Min. 56); Nwaneri (Sterling, Min. 81), Mike Merino and Trosssard.

1.- West Ham: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo (Mavropanos, Min. 62), Kilman, Cresswell, Scarles; Kudus, Edson Álvarez (Soler, Min. 88), Ward-Prowse, Soucek; and Bowen (Ferguson, min. 82).

Goals: 0-1, min. 44: Bowen.

Referee: Craig Pawson. He showed yellow card to Todibo (min. 61) and Scarles (min. 78) by West Ham and party (min. 86) already ward-prowse (min. 100) by Arsenal. In addition, he expelled the Arsenal Lewis-Skelly player with direct red (min. 73).

Incidents: Party corresponding to the twenty sixth day of the Premier League played at Emirates Stadium in London against about 58,000 spectators.