The Arsenal debacle can go down in history as one of the worst in the Premier League, the club went from having the league title in its hands to signing a year of title drought, since neither in Europe nor in the cups They have managed to win something. Perhaps the consolation prize, which for what has been done in the year is seen as very little, is to be back in the Champions League after several years of absence.
As we have informed you in 90min, Arsenal intends to reinforce the squad this summer to seek their revenge, however, it is not the only mission to be fulfilled within London, since those in the capital will have to retain their best men, since several of they will have offers on the table after showing that they have plenty of football, one of them, perhaps the best player in the squad Martin Odegaard, who has a couple of very powerful suitors.
Ekrem Konur informs that both Bayern Munich and PSG are interested in the possible signing of Odegaard and some kind of attempt to sign him is not ruled out. The Norwegian is one of the few players in all of Europe who can boast more than 10 assists and goals at the league level this year and it is clear that Arteta has turned him into that star that has been expected since he appeared at Real Madrid. His quality is clear and the two clubs know that a guy of that level always adds up. Its price could be above 100 million.
#Arsenal #star #good #suitors #summer #market
Leave a Reply