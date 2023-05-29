Arsenal is already planning the next assault on the Premier League after coming very close this year to ousting Manchester City and will do so with several additions to the team, although there is also a certain level of urgency in renewing the players who are free in summer , since they could leave for free to any other team.
The English winger is the only Arsenal player to finish his contract this summer, and although his departure seemed feasible for many months, the latest sensations are that he could stay with the Gunners. As he reported TheAthletic A few days ago, Reiss Nelson is about to sign a long-term deal with Arsenal, tying the young winger until 2027 with an option for another year. Saka’s great season hasn’t given him many opportunities, but Arsenal have already seen that the season is very long and rotations are important.
On the other side of the coin we find Granit Xhaka, who despite having a contract until next summer, his departure is almost certain. The Swiss is leaving to play for Bayern Leverkusen under the orders of Xabi Alonso and it might not be the only departure in the coming days, since Kieran Tierney also has a foot and a half out of the team.
Of the players who end their contract in 2024, the ones who seem to have a guaranteed place at Arsenal from 2024 are Jorginho, who arrived in this winter transfer window from Chelsea, and William Saliba, who has been fundamental in the ‘gunner’ defence.
