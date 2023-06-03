The Armed Forces leave their barracks and bases this weekend to show the Spanish what their tasks are, how they do them and what materials they work with. In Cartagena, a series of cultural and informative activities are planned this Saturday whose purpose is to promote the culture of defense. Units from the Navy, the Army and the Air and Space Army participate in them, as well as members of the Civil Guard.

For this reason, this Saturday there is an exhibition with material from different military units on the pier of the Juan Sebastián Elcano cruise terminal in the port of Cartagena. Starting at 11 a.m., those who come along the city’s maritime façade will be able to enjoy static exhibitions and small demonstrations by the sailors and soldiers that make up the Countermine Measures Force, the Navy Diving Center, the War Force Special Navy (FGNE) and the Personnel Support Agency in Cartagena, among others. Personnel from this last unit will install an information point for those who are interested in military life as a professional opportunity.

Morning and afternoon



For this Saturday there are also organized guided visits to the Military Arsenal and the Submarine Base. The Navy has organized two shows in the morning (at 10:30 am and 12:00 pm) as well as another two in the afternoon (at 5:00 pm and 6:30 pm). Three groups of around seventy people will enter each of them, which will be formed in order of arrival until the turn is complete. Exceptionally, the bicentennial building of the Midshipmen School, where the General Services are currently located, also opens its doors on the Sea Wall, to show its restored Doric patio. The guided visits will have twelve passes, between 9.30 and 13.30, with groups of twenty people. The program includes visits to the Naval Museum, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Navy.

For tomorrow, Sunday, at 9:15 p.m., at the mast of the Alfonso XII Dock, there will be the solemn lowering of the Bandera, with the assistance of senior military commanders and civil authorities. A mixed company made up of sections of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and Space and the Civil Guard will pay honours, with the salute battery of the 73rd Anti-aircraft Artillery Regiment and the Music Unit of the Tercio de Levante .

On the occasion of this festive weekend for the Armed Forces, the supply ship ‘Patiño’ calls at the La Curra Dock. There it coincides with the fishing cooperation school ship ‘Intermares’, which is also operated by the Navy.