For several months, hikers who have walked the path of the Cejo de los Enamorados de Lorca can see up to a dozen arruís that in recent times have chosen this natural area as their habitat.

This area, regularly visited by dozens of Lorca residents and visitors, is full of small fountains that come not only to drink arruís, but also wild boars, partridges, tortoises and rabbits. Sources from the Lorca City Council assure that new signage will be installed to provide information on the flora and fauna of this space and encourage respect for it.

“It is a true marvel to be able to enjoy this show in a space that is next to the urban area of ​​the city,” said the Councilor for Tourism, Santiago Parra Soriano.

Those who are surprised are regulars on this hiking route, but also many others who come – attracted not only by the spectacular nature of this winding path full of small bridges and which until a few days ago showed a proliferation of mushrooms among the mulch of pine needles that the rains left this spring- but because of the legends that have the place as a setting.

«The people of Lorca know the route to Cejo de los Enamorados well. Every day, from dawn to dusk, hundreds of people visit it. It is one more attraction of our city to which we intend to add new specific signage on the flora and fauna that occupies it, “detailed the mayor of Tourism.

And he was referring to the arruís that can be seen on either side of the path among the thickness of the pine forest. “It is true that at some time it has been possible to observe some specimen of the Atlas mouflon or Barbary sheep in the rocky area of ​​Cejo de los Enamorados, but never in such large numbers and in such a visible way.”

According to the information that they have been providing us, there is a group of almost a dozen specimens that can be observed, above all, first thing in the morning and late in the afternoon. They appear in the undergrowth and if their presence is alerted they disappear quickly, but if silence is kept they remain for a long time offering, as I said, a true spectacle that many Lorca residents enjoy these days, but also tourists, “he adds.

Adult specimens are 165 centimeters long and 110 high at the withers, weighing up to 150 kilos. «From what we have been able to verify, it could be from several families, because there are adult specimens, but also other younger ones. And many of them show a long and dense beard, something common in this type of animal”, contributed Parra Soriano.

In the municipality, arruís have been observed in areas such as the Sierra del Cambrón, Tercia, Torrecilla and Gigante-Pericay. On some occasion they had appeared in the Cejo de los Enamorados, in the Sierra de la Peñarrubia, “but perhaps not with such a large number of specimens,” insisted the mayor of Tourism, who recalled that experts had always determined that the place The origin of those that appeared in this area could be the nearby Sierra Espuña or even the Sierra de María, where it is common to find arruís.