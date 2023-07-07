To solve our “classic” from last week, SEND + MORE = MONEY, we must first take into account that M can only be 1, since the sum of two different digits cannot be greater than 17 and we can only “take one”; therefore, S has to be 9 so that by adding 1 the result is 10 (it cannot be 11 because M is 1). And from similar considerations we arrive at the result: 9567 + 1085 = 10652. As a curious fact, note that 0 is 0, so sometimes, to simplify the problem, it is said, as a clue, that one of the digits It is obvious”.

And to solve the riddles of Eric Emmett it is necessary to start from similar considerations. I will limit myself to giving the solutions so that my astute readers can reconstruct, if they wish, the deductive process that leads to them:

73 + 663 = 736 116243777 + 110264377 + 118311377 = 344819531 862 x 3 = 2586 1637 + 8657 = 10294

Unique address

A couple of weeks ago we saw some problems related to the measurement of the irreversible flow of time, and a reader asked if, in order to talk about its irreversibility, it is necessary, previously, to explain the concept of time. And the answer depends on what we mean by explaining a concept.

Agustín de Hipona said —and Borges often quoted him— that when he did not think about time he knew what it was, but when he thought about it he no longer knew. It is a way of saying that we have a direct and immediate perception of time, but not a clear definition. This does not prevent us from measuring it, incorporating it into our equations and knowing its characteristics. And the most prominent feature of time is its irreversibility.

And this irreversibility -or unidirectionality- refers to the well-known (but not always understood) expression “the arrow of time”, proposed by the British astrophysicist Arthur Eddington, who in 1928 published his influential book The nature of the physical worldin which he says: “The introduction of randomness [en los procesos físicos] It’s the only thing that can’t be reversed. I use the expression ‘arrow of time’ to describe this unidirectional property of time that has no equivalent in space”.

Indeed, despite the hybridization of space and time in relativistic physics (of which Eddington was one of the greatest supporters), there is something that makes them irreducibly different (at least at the macrophysical level): in space we can go in various ways. directions, we can move forward and backward, retrace our steps; but in time we can only move forward. In what direction? In the one with the greatest disorder, which, in thermodynamic terms, is equivalent to saying in the sense of the increase in entropy. The arrow of time, more than a throwing arrow, resembles a “mandatory direction” traffic sign.

The irreversibility of time is usually illustrated with some cinematographic example, given how easy it is for cinema to play with it: if we see a film in which someone cracks an egg and makes an omelette, we think that the film is being projected correctly; but if we see the egg jump out of the pan and go back into its shell, we deduce that they are projecting it upside down.

Although it would seem that there is a puzzling anomaly: in some movies we see that sometimes the wheels turn in the opposite direction to the advance of the vehicle they drive. How is it possible?

