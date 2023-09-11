What explains that 50 years after the coup d’état, the discord between Chileans seems to be alive, and that the wind of the days, instead of dissipating it, has fueled it?

After 50 years a lot has happened. Among them, a process of material modernization that changed daily life; a democratic practice that has allowed the alternation between the left and the right; and a very relevant generational change in the political elites. And yet the disagreement about the past and what it means seems to have deepened. Why do political forces behave like boats against the current, sailing endlessly towards the past?

The answer lies in the future. The future is what changes the past or modifies it and for the same reason if in political culture there is no shared horizon, the latter remains unchanged.

And that is the problem in Chile. As shown by the constitutional debate, until now threatened with failure, the most basic aspect of the future, which is the rules of coexistence, cannot reach agreement. And in those conditions, when nothing is visible ahead, the view turns back.

It is not that the past divides Chileans and that as a consequence they cannot agree on a constitutional text. The truth is the opposite. They fail to build a common memory because they fail to reach an agreement about the future.

Historical time – the phrase is obviously a pleonasm – is a relaxed time that brings together in one point, this now, what has already been and what is expected to happen. The past is time extended backwards, and the future is the same time extended forward. If the latter changes, then the past is altered. Of course, this does not mean that the events that occurred before disappear or are different; but its meaning is modified. It is as if you were observing an arrow launched into the void that suddenly changed its target and modified its trajectory. Then the act of firing it would retrospectively acquire a new meaning. This is what Borges says when he observes that “each writer creates his precursors.” The appearance of a literary genius makes us read previous literature in a different way than we did until then. The same thing happens in politics and in history. A change in the future modifies the meaning of what happened. That is why Saint Augustine in the Confessions observes, with surprise, that he is able to remember without any sadness that he once lived sad moments and to remember without any fear when he was invaded by fear. Thrown into the future, fear is left behind; but not because it is extinguished or replaced by enthusiasm, but because it acquires a new meaning in the light of the vital project.

In other words, the future modifies the past.

It is not that events that occur subsequently change the factuality of what occurred; but they are capable of changing their sense or meaning. That is why it can be said that politics – with a capital letter – is time management. In it 18 Brumaire of Louis Bonaparte Marx suggests that when politics is impotent it always ends up dressing in the clothes of the ancients, repeating their speeches, their motives and their phrases. “The spirits of the past fearfully conjure to their aid,” writes Marx, “they borrow their names, their war slogans, their clothing, in order, with this disguise of venerable old age and this borrowed language, to represent the new scene of history.” And that is more or less, from side to side, what is happening in Chile half a century after the coup. Each one reiterating old gestures and recovering phrases already said.

And this – it is worth repeating – is the result of the impossibility of thinking about the future of which the most obvious symptom is the failure of the first constitutional process and the multiple setbacks of the one that is now underway.

That is the link, until now unsuccessful, that mediates between the constitutional debate paved with difficulties and discord, on the one hand, and the memory of the events that occurred fifty years ago, on the other.

And that is why, paradoxically, Chile’s problem is not the past, but the future; not the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup, but the constitutional issue that until now shows, flagrantly, that Chileans are incapable of fluidly thinking about a shared future.

And that is why the past is there unscathed, like an arrow whose trajectory could not be modified.