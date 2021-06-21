Like that legendary character in the contemporary novel, the soccer player of the Barça seems to have his sporting life marked by his unfortunate shot against the door of misfortune. With other consequences, naturally, than those that result in that extraordinary fiction, each time his body and his trajectory seem to combine well with the future of his career, an imperious wind throws him against the ground and again he is now doomed to days and days with no other future that awaits her.

This relapse into misfortune can now cost Dembèlè not only a delay in the search for clubs that are interested in their services, so that Barça Laporta make the box you need, but an irremediable stop both of that signing and of his reincorporation to the game at Barça itself.

It is a disgrace, and it is, above all, for football, because this would be a legendary footballer if he did not shoot at him, with such fury, the misfortune that haunts him. Everyone deserves good luck, and more than anyone else, those who have already suffered that relapse into bad luck deserve it.