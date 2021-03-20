It may be quite obvious, but the signs that are being given in the work that Microsoft is doing to bring its Cloud Gaming service to more platforms continues to advance. And recently we have seen that there are signs of its arrival on PC, but it has not reached Apple devices, which use iOS. Without having wanted to pronounce officially, some insiders are already beginning to drill about its launch, ensuring that the arrival of xCloud to iOS devices and PC is near.

And everything would start from a new video shared by Microsoft to the development community, where one of the managers of the xCloud development section and Microsoft engineering, Kevin LaChapelle, has left good clues. A video that tries to give strength to this bet, which starts from that technology implemented with xCloud, but which is marketed on Android devices such as Xbox Game Pass Android.

And the truth is that today the appeal of Cloud Gaming is on the rise, especially for this service that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can try. Even its arrival on PC can be very interesting, because not everyone has a PC capable of moving new releases with ease. For now, it remains on Android devices, keeping iPhone or iPad users on edge. But the wait does not seem like it will be very long and we could have information soon.

In fact, it could be this month when they can give more information, since an event focused on ID @ Xbox is planned and some of these games go directly to Xbox Game Pass. What does seem certain is that the arrival of xCloud to iOS devices and PC is near. The beta version for PC seems to be about to arrive, especially after the update of the Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser, that would even allow to play services like GeForce Now on Xbox consoles. Its arrival on iOS devices seemed more like a legal problem with how to distribute the games due to the publication requirements in the Apple Store.

With all this, we can only wait, intuiting that there will be news very soon and that the xCloud release plans both on PC and iOS devices. The advancement of this technology has also left us new information about other devices, such as Microsoft’s Surface Duo. The mobile, based on Android, could offer additional support to the on-screen control that some games offer for all mobile devices.