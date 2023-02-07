Abu Dhabi (WAM)
The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the arrival of two planes carrying humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates to Damascus Airport, as part of the air bridge aimed at helping those affected by the earthquake that hit Syria as part of Operation (The Gallant Knight 2) on the first day. The aid in the first phase included 12 tons of relief materials and a number of tents to shelter 216 affected people.
