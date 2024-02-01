This year has been quite interesting in terms of leaks of possible games that will come to consoles, and in recent months clues have been released around a certain exclusive Xbox title that became a trend during 2023. And now, more data emerges indicating the imminent launch of the title, at least for nintendo switchwhich would enjoy having more deliveries of Microsoft in your catalog, since we already have the two deliveries of Ori.

We are talking specifically about HiFi Rushwhich has been rumored for days that it will have its port for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. The new data that internet miners have found are the images of icons that have arrived with the new update that surprised fans. And in them you can see texts that say “I am here” with a blue background and that is the clue for the console. sonymeanwhile there is another that says “rock anywhere” with a red background, pointing to Switch.

Here you can see them:

This may indicate that we will soon see this game arriving on both platforms, something that may be announced in the next live stream. Nintendo. However, it may take much longer than expected, and it is clear that people will be able to enjoy it alongside a possible physical release.

Remember that HiFi Rush Is available in Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor's note: It would be great if the game finally lands on Switch, and above all if a physical edition of it is released. Not important if it has to be ordered through Limited Run, we will be patient waiting a year for what is produced and distributed.