The Ministry of Defense of Belarus showed a video of the arrival of the Russian military in the country

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus showed on video the arrival of the Russian military in the country. The footage of the TV company “VoenTV” was published in Telegramdepartmental channel.

“Echelons with Russian servicemen who are part of the regional grouping of troops (forces) continue to arrive in the Republic of Belarus,” the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement.