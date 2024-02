01:46 France 24 © France 24

“If children’s access to water and sanitation in Gaza remains restricted and insufficient, we will see a tragic, yet entirely avoidable, increase in the number of children dying,” said James Leder, UNICEF spokesman. The arrival of the rains is the “perfect storm for tragedy,” said the official, as it adds to the overcrowding present in the Strip and the lack of spaces to dispose of excrement.