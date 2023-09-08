State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement that Fitzgibbon’s arrival in Niger “does not reflect a change in our political stance, but rather comes in response to the need for senior leadership for our mission at a difficult time.”

The United States is pressing for a diplomatic solution to the crisis that erupted on July 26, when officers in Niger’s army seized power, overthrowing President Mohamed Bazoum and placing him under house arrest.

“(Fitzgibbon’s) diplomatic focus will be on advocating for a diplomatic solution that preserves constitutional order in Niger and the immediate release of President Bazoum, his family and all those illegally detained,” Miller said.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Friday it had agreed to an unannounced “march day” for possible military intervention to restore democratic order in Niger if diplomacy fails.

Fitzgibbon is a veteran diplomat who was announced by the US Senate in July, nearly a year after her nomination.