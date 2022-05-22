May 22 2022 20:02
A military cargo plane landed in Indianapolis on Sunday, carrying the first shipment of infant formula from Europe to address an acute shortage in the United States.
A campaign by Abbott Laboratories, the largest US infant formula maker, to recall its dairy products on February 17 and close its plant in Sturgis, Michigan, led to one of the largest infant formula shortages in recent history for American families.
The Biden administration is seeking to address this shortfall with 1.5 million containers of Nestlé specialty milk formula. Last week, Biden turned to the Cold War-era Defense Production Act to help ramp up supplies.
The White House said that the plane that arrived on Sunday was carrying 35,380 kilograms of specialized infant formula.
“There’s enough milk on that plane, which is a medical grade, for about half a million bottles. That’s about 15 percent of this week’s total national (need) volume,” Brian Dees, director of the White House National Economic Council, told Fox News Sunday. .
