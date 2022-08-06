Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kobrakov said a Barbados-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine on Saturday, the first of its kind since the current Ukrainian crisis.
The ship “Volmar S” will be loaded with grain as part of the Istanbul Agreement, which allowed the export of grain from Ukrainian ports.
Ukraine began resuming grain exports as part of the agreement, which is being overseen by the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, where staff from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations work.
The minister added that the general cargo ship “Volmar S”, flying the Barbados flag, has arrived at the Ukrainian port of “Chornomorsk”.
“We are doing (everything) possible to ensure that our ports are able to receive and handle more ships. In particular, we plan to reach the level of at least three to five ships per day within two weeks,” he said in a Facebook post.
Ultimately, he added, Ukraine aims to ship three million tons per month from its Black Sea ports.
Nearly 20 million tons of grain from last year’s crops are still stuck in the country.
#arrival #ship #flying #foreign #flag #Ukraine #transport #grain
Leave a Reply