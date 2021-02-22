The miniature satellite “AbuSat”, which was developed by students of Khalifa University of Science and Technology in cooperation with its partners from the “Wallops Flight” Center in Virginia, USA, arrived at the International Space Station.

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, “Yahsat” for space communications, and “Northrop Grumman” announced on February 20 the launch of “DhabiSat” to the International Space Station, aboard the spacecraft “Signus NG-15”.

The satellite is expected to separate from the “Signus NG-15” after leaving the International Space Station, after approximately 3 months.

The “Abu Dhabi Sat” project, which was developed by 27 graduate students in the Yahsat Space Laboratory at the Khalifa University of Space Technology and Innovation, trains new students to become qualified engineers to support the development of the space sector in the country.