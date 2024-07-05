Yesterday, the 18th batch of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients from the Gaza Strip arrived in the capital, Abu Dhabi, who will undergo treatment in the country’s hospitals, as part of the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, which he ordered to provide treatment and healthcare to 1,000 wounded Palestinian children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in the country’s hospitals.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stressed the UAE’s keenness to provide treatment and healthcare to the Palestinian brothers in Gaza, to alleviate the humanitarian suffering they are experiencing, pointing out that the orders of the wise leadership to provide all forms of support in the field of healthcare came within this framework, especially with the comprehensive collapse of health services in the Strip.

He explained that with the arrival of the 18th batch, the UAE has received more than 1,534 wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients and their companions, on direct flights from El Arish Airport to Zayed International Airport, in flying hospitals that were specially prepared and equipped by the relevant health authorities in the country, and on Etihad Airways aircraft.

Al Shamsi expressed his thanks and appreciation to the brothers in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt for their efforts in facilitating the transfer of the injured, noting that the selection of medical cases to be transferred to the country is done by a specialized medical team located in the Egyptian city of Arish, which follows the approved international medical evacuation protocols.

Upon the plane’s arrival, the medical teams present at the airport transferred the wounded and injured whose conditions required immediate transfer to hospitals to receive health care, while the rest of the cases and their companions were transferred to their residence in the Emirates Humanitarian City.

This initiative comes within the framework of the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, and within the continuous efforts undertaken by the UAE at various levels to provide relief to the brotherly Palestinian people, and enhance the response to the humanitarian conditions witnessed by the sector.

For their part, the patients and their families expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the UAE and its wise leadership for its noble humanitarian initiatives towards the Gaza Strip and its people, stressing that it constitutes an exceptional model to be emulated in the field of solidarity and cooperation between brotherly countries and peoples, and that the UAE has been and continues to be a pioneer in extending a helping hand and relief to the Palestinian people, and supporting them in all circumstances and hardships.

They also extended their thanks and appreciation to the Emirati medical and volunteer teams in the Egyptian city of Arish, who provided them with all forms of medical and psychological support.

