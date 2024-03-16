Yesterday dawn, the 13th batch of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to provide treatment and health care to 1,000 wounded Palestinian children and 1,000 people suffering from cancer from the Gaza Strip in State hospitals, as an embodiment of the UAE’s established humanitarian approach in standing by our brothers and extending a helping hand to them in various circumstances.

The plane coming from Al-Arish Airport in Egypt landed at Zayed International Airport with 98 people on board, including 40 children in dire need of medical assistance, those suffering from severe injuries and burns, and cancer patients who need urgent treatment, along with 58 family companions.

With the arrival of the new batch of wounded and injured people and their companions, the total number of those received by UAE hospitals reached 1,154 patients and companions, including 585 wounded children and cancer patients, in addition to 569 companions.

This initiative comes within the continuous efforts undertaken by the UAE at various levels to provide relief to the brotherly Palestinian people, and to enhance the response to the deteriorating humanitarian conditions taking place in the Strip.

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Medical Affairs and Life Sciences, Dr. Maha Barakat, confirmed that the UAE is committed to working to alleviate the human suffering experienced by the Palestinian brothers in Gaza, and in this context, the directives of the wise leadership came to provide all aspects of support in the field of health care, as the state By inaugurating the field hospital inside Gaza, and the floating hospital in the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, in addition to supplying the Strip’s hospitals with ambulances, equipment, medicines and medical supplies.

Barakat appreciated the efforts of the work teams, medical teams and volunteers working in treating and caring for our Palestinian brothers in the two field hospitals in Gaza and the floating hospital in Al-Arish, the state hospitals that received the wounded and those suffering from cancer, and the medical team concerned with transporting them from Gaza to the UAE.

Immediately upon the plane's arrival, the medical teams transported the wounded and injured whose conditions required immediate transfer to hospitals to receive health care, while the rest of the cases and their companions were transferred to the Emirates Humanitarian City, their residence.